8 Taxi Drivers That Bring the Circus to Your Seat
Taking a taxi these days is no longer considered a luxury, but rather a convenient and affordable way to get around. With the help of specialized apps, ordering a ride has never been easier. Every day, countless people hop into cabs to travel from one place to another, putting their trust in the hands of their drivers. And sometimes, even the shortest trip can become an unexpected adventure.
- I was going to a party one day, riding in the backseat of a taxi with my mother.
Me: *trying to apply eyeliner very carefully*
The driver stops on the side of the road.
Mom: "What happened?"
Driver: "Let her apply the eyeliner. If she gets it wrong, she'll give the ride a bad rating."
*Everyone laughs*
5 stars to the driver. © Jahnvi Gupta / Quora
- In Washington, DC, I once hopped in a cab and gave the driver my hotel address. After an unusually long ride, I asked him if he knew where the hotel was, and he replied in a foreign accent, "Jyhes." He kept driving, and finally, I realized he was driving in large circles.
My suspicions were aroused, so I asked him if he understood English. Again, he replied, "Jyhes." So I threw out a question, "When was the last time the Cleveland Guardians won a World Series?" Without fail, he answered, "Jyhes." At the next red light, I hopped out and hailed another cab. © 2cartalkers / Reddit
- One early morning, I booked a taxi to the airport. As we were driving, a well-known song came on the radio. I noticed the driver singing along, and soon I joined in.
The driver turned to me and asked, "Should I turn it up?" I replied, "Yes, crank it up!" So, there we were, cruising down the highway with the windows rolled down, belting out the song together. It was like a duet!
- I was heading home one evening and asked the taxi driver if he could stop at the nearest shop for a quick break. I told him it would only take five minutes, just enough time for me to grab a few essentials. He agreed and pulled over near a convenience store.
As I was about to step out of the car, he turned to me with a grin and said, "Hey, while you're in there, could you buy me a doughnut too, please?" I was caught off guard for a second, but then I laughed and nodded. It wasn't every day that a driver made such a casual, friendly request.
- So I ordered an Uber the other day. A few minutes later, I got a message, "Your car has arrived. White BMW." At that point in my life, I was really strapped for cash, so I had specifically chosen the cheapest option. I assumed it would be some old, run-down BMW model, but when I stepped outside, there it was—a sleek new model BMW with a pristine leather and wood interior.
The driver was dressed in a sharp suit, which made me think there had to be a mistake. I asked, "Is this going to 18th Street?" He nodded, "Yes." Still skeptical, I asked, "Are you sure this is an economy ride?" The driver smiled and replied, "It's the 'driver's on a budget' special. Hop in!"
- Years ago in San Francisco, my family mostly got into one taxi except my dad and I. We hailed the next one, jumped in and yelled, "Follow that cab!!!!!" It was awesome, our driver thought it was hilarious and drove like a crazy person. © Good_parabola / Reddit
- I was running late for work, which put me in a bad mood, so I decided to call a taxi. The driver turned out to be a fascinating man, probably around 65 years old. I got in and greeted him with a cheerful, "Hi!" He responded with a friendly, "Hi! Are we headed to this address?" I confirmed, "Yep, that's right!"
He sighed and said, "Seems like I'm 'lucky' to keep getting this place as my destination today. Anyway, I need to boost my energy." He connected his phone to the car's audio system and started playing an AC/DC concert. As we drove, we both enjoyed the high-energy music. It was great!
- When I was 18, I called a taxi late one night. During the entire ride, the driver couldn’t keep his eyes off me in the rearview mirror. As we reached my stop, I told him to pull over, but he zoomed past. Panicking, I yelled, "Stop the car!" He braked hard, then slowly turned around and looked at me with a cheeky grin, saying, "I was just testing your patience!"
I blinked, trying to process his words. "Testing my patience?" "Yep," he said, nodding enthusiastically. "If you can handle this, you can handle anything!" He then handed me a small trophy from under his seat that read, "Best Passenger Award." I burst out laughing, shaking my head in disbelief.
