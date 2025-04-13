9 Outerwear Trends to Refresh Your Spring 2025 Wardrobe

The trench coat is a timeless spring essential, but this year’s take on the classic is anything but ordinary. With either cropped or ankle cuts, draped silhouettes, and contrast details, the modern trench coat offers a refreshing twist. Picture a sleek trench that hits just above the ankles or one that features asymmetrical lapels, creating an unexpected edge to an otherwise structured silhouette.

The beauty of the modern trench lies in its versatility; it can be dressed up for a night out or dressed down with casual denim. Lightweight fabrics like cotton gabardine or linen make it breathable, perfect for those cool spring mornings when you need a light cover-up but still want to keep your look polished and sophisticated.