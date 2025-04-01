9 Parenting Choices That Used to Be Judged But Are Now Completely Normal

The way we approach parenting has changed significantly over the years. What was once considered inappropriate is now widely accepted. That’s why we’re taking a look at parenting habits that were once criticized but are now part of the norm.

Dads changing diapers? Totally normal now. Parenting isn’t a gendered job, it’s a shared one.

It’s healthy for children to show their emotions, taking a moment to listen can make all the difference.

Children learn by watching their parents, so make time for happy moments together.

Letting kids take the lead doesn’t mean you’ve lost yours.

It means you trust their curiosity and confidence.

When time is limited, meaningful moments with your children matter more than preparing fancy meals.

Ignoring your child’s emotions to avoid “spoiling” them is an outdated mindset.

There’s no need to teach your kids that adults are always correct.

It’s perfectly fine if your child doesn’t want to hug or kiss someone.

Parents shouldn’t be afraid to reach out for support, it’s completely okay to ask for help.