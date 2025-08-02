9 Pedicures That Are Trending for This Summer Season
Ready for a vibe check on your toes? This summer, fresh pedicure styles and dreamy colors are trending hard, and we’ve rounded up a must-try lookbook that’s giving everything from chill vacation moods to bold statement flair. Whether you’re hitting the beach, lounging poolside, or just want that clean-girl glow, these 9 looks are making waves right now. Let’s dive in.
Neon Pink
With its cool undertone and electric edge, this vibrant shade adds instant energy to any poolside look. It’s not just pink—it’s pink turned up to full volume, like cotton candy dipped in neon lights. Perfect for bronzed skin and sandy toes, this color screams vacation vibes in the best possible way.
Lemon Pop
Bold, juicy yellow is making a major comeback this summer, and it’s louder, glossier, and sunnier than ever. This vibrant shade, like a fresh squeeze of lemon or a flash of sunshine, is turning heads on toes everywhere. It’s the ultimate pick-me-up color, radiating confidence and energy with every step.
Glossy Black
This is the ultimate power move in pedicure form—bold, sleek, and unapologetically chic. This high-shine finish turns a classic shade into a modern statement, perfect for anyone who craves minimalism with an edge. Whether you’re lounging in slides or stepping out in heels, glossy black toes add instant polish and attitude. It’s timeless, effortless, and endlessly cool.
Pastel Stripes
This fun design is taking over this summer’s pedicure scene, offering a fresh alternative to solid shades. With clean lines and a mix of soft, candy-colored tones, it feels playful yet polished—like retro beachwear reimagined. It’s the perfect balance of color and minimalism, bringing a fun, graphic twist to sun-soaked toes.
Tiny red hearts
Instead of the classic red pedicure, this summer is all about subtle charm.
A sheer or nude base paired with a tiny red heart on each toenail is taking over—minimal, playful, and effortlessly chic. It’s the kind of detail that feels both romantic and modern, offering a fresh twist on a timeless color. Perfect for those who love a soft look with just the right hint of bold.
Mint Sorbet
This is the cool-girl shade of the season, refreshing, light, and effortlessly crisp. This soft pastel green feels like a breath of fresh air on your toes, offering a clean, playful pop without going over the top. It’s the kind of color that pairs perfectly with sun-kissed skin, sandy toes, and breezy summer fits.
Pastel Ombre
Pastel ombre is having a moment this summer, and it’s not hard to see why. The soft gradients—think sky blue into pink, lavender into mint or butter yellow fading to blush—give off an effortless, sun-washed vibe. It’s the kind of pedicure that feels playful yet polished, like gelato tones melting in the heat.
White Gold Marble
This summer, the classic milky white pedicure trend is taking a backseat as white marbling with gold accents takes the spotlight.
The elegant marble effect, paired with touches of shimmering gold foil, offers a modern, luxurious twist that’s both minimal and eye-catching—perfect for the sunny season.
Silver Chrome
This is the boldest pedicure statement of the season—cool, reflective, and unapologetically futuristic. With its mirror-like shine and icy metallic finish, this look feels like jewelry for your toes. It’s sleek, edgy, and instantly elevates any outfit, from beachwear to party heels. Silver chrome isn’t just a color, it’s an attitude, and it’s redefining glam from the ground up.
Here are more awesome pedicure ideas for your summer nails.