9 Social Rules to Keep You Graceful at Any Formal Events
Going to formal events like a business meeting, a charity dinner, or a night at the opera, can be challenging for someone who is not used to going there. There are several rules and traditions in these places that are usually known by visitors. But don't worry if you feel that your etiquette knowledge needs some refreshing, we collected some of the basic elements you should be aware of when visiting a formal event.
1. Dress appropriately
Probably the most crucial thing if you're going to a formal event is dressing up. A dress code is usually applied at a business meeting or official party, which can vary from a smart casual to very formal. If you're visiting opera, more extreme dresses are also a good choice. Generally, an opening night and weekend evenings tend to be dressier than an afternoon performance.
2. Don't forget the accessories
Feel free to wear different kinds of accessories from necklaces to scarves. Choosing the right purse is also crucial as it will either be on your lap or the floor at your feet. So stick with a small one and leave your weekend tote at home. But a clutch is not ideal either as you can't fit all the necessary stuff in it like your make-up, handkerchief, or mint, while a binocular at the opera can be extremely useful.
3. Arrive in time
Punctuality is the cornerstone of respect and consideration in formal settings. Arriving on time to a formal party demonstrates that you value the host’s time and effort in planning the event. It also ensures that you don’t miss any important introductions, activities, or announcements.
Being early is also crucial, especially if you're visiting a cultural scene. Most theaters won’t seat late guests and you can easily miss the opening. Always plan how long it will take you to arrive there on time even if the traffic is terrible, leaving some extra minutes so you can be on time in any scenario.
4. Introduce yourself
When entering an event, greet the hosts and other guests warmly. Offer a firm handshake and introduce yourself if necessary. When introducing others, mention their names and provide some context if possible.
5. Make conversation with other participants
When introduced to someone new at a formal party, try to connect with them to demonstrate your social graces. Besides, it also helps you build new connections. Engage in a brief conversation to establish a connection, using their name throughout the interaction and showing genuine interest in their background.
6. Polite and respectful behaviour
Every event has its own set of rules so it's good to prepare and get to know them before you attend one. Regarding using your phone, try to limit your screen time, and make your phone silent. Excuse yourself if you have to make or take a call and go to a private area to make the conversation.
7. Dining etiquette
Formal affairs often include multi-course meals. Familiarize yourself with the basics of formal dining, such as which utensils to use and proper table manners. Start from the outside, work your way in with utensils, and wait for the host to begin eating before you do.
Avoid placing elbows on the table. Chew with your mouth closed, avoid speaking with food in your mouth, and be mindful of your overall demeanor.
8. Departure rules
When it’s time to leave a formal party, bidding farewell to the host and hostess with gratitude is a gracious gesture. Thank them again for their hospitality, express your enjoyment of the party, and wish them well. A polite and respectful departure leaves a lasting positive impression and demonstrates your appreciation for their efforts in hosting the event.
9. Communication after the event
Follow-up communication is a thoughtful gesture that reinforces your appreciation for the host’s hospitality. Sending a “Thank You” note within a week of the party expresses your sincere gratitude for their efforts and the memorable event. A handwritten note adds a personal touch and makes your appreciation even more meaningful.
Hopefully, you'll feel more confident now if you're attending a formal event.