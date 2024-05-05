A Dog Born With Only Half a Spine and No Neck Makes the Whole Internet Want to Adopt Him

Meet Cooper, the friendly American foxhound with a special condition called short spine syndrome. This unique condition gives him a body that’s only half the length of a regular dog. But despite all the difficulties, Cooper’s spirit shines brighter than ever, captivating the whole Internet. This dog is the epitome of happiness, as shared by his loving owners, Elly and Andy Keegan.

Cooper was abandoned as a pup, when the breeders realized he wouldn’t bring them profit.

In the summer of 2017, animal control officers found a puppy near a suspected puppy farm in Halifax, Virginia. It was believed that the two-month-old pup, named Cooper, was abandoned due to his birth defect. The Bond Between shelter took Cooper, providing treatment for ear mites, worms, and a hernia. Eventually, Cooper found a forever home with Elly Keegan and her husband Andy. At that time, a couple already had three dogs. Despite his mobility challenges and inability to walk on hard surfaces, Cooper is described by Keegan as the happiest dog, “His condition stems from inbreeding, and it’s heartbreaking to think he was discarded when the breeders realized he wouldn’t bring them profit.”

Elly also mentioned that many dogs with this condition are euthanized, which makes her so sad. “They have so much living to do, and Cooper is a real example of that. He has a happy, normal little life now and is a key member of our family,” she explained. She continued to describing this rare condition, “The condition means that Cooper has a screwing and corkscrewing of his spine. It is fused in two places: on his neck and on his rear. He looks like he has no neck and to look behind him, he has to turn his whole body.” The woman added, “His butt is on his back and it was all matted. He couldn’t go to the bathroom properly, which was causing him a lot of issues.”

Despite being unconditionally loved, Cooper suffered health issues.

Even though The Bond Between is known for assisting special needs dogs, Keegan and Cooper still face their own challenges. The couple admitted that they had incidents. Just a couple of months after Cooper’s adoption, he fell and fractured his neck in five places. He was also diagnosed with a bone infection called osteomyelitis, which was really dangerous because his spine is so compromised. But luckily, they got it under control with antibiotics. Thankfully, Cooper’s condition has improved. He underwent a surgery that has made it easier for him to relieve himself, reducing his need for assistance. Now, he’s quite low maintenance and can manage on his own.

Cooper was considered as a candidate for a study on short-spined dogs being conducted by Purdue University in Indiana. Copper can’t go on long walks or spend much time on hard surfaces. He needs soft ground like grass or carpet to move comfortably. Keegan opened up, “But despite it all, he’s still the happiest dog. Wherever he goes, he draws attention, but he really revels in it. He has a lot of fans on Facebook.”

Cooper’s story perfectly illustrates the importance of taking care of our furry companions.

The Bond Between specializes in rescuing vulnerable dogs and cats, dedicating themselves to the animals’ well-being through adoption, rehabilitation, and hospice care, as stated on their website. Since their inception in 2009, they’ve rescued over 29,000 dogs and cats, helping them find loving forever homes. Teri Woolard, the coordinator at The Bond Between, believes that everyone should consider adoption of special needs animals. She stated, “Cooper is an example that dogs with disabilities have a lot of love to give and make great pets. We’re so happy to have been a part of his journey.”