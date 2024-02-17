A Man Uses Trash and Cheap Materials to Recreate Celebrity Looks in the Funniest Way Possible (10+ Photos)

Sometimes we adore a celebrity’s outfit but buying it for ourselves is nearly impossible, either because of how expensive it is or because it’s an exclusive creation. Comedian Funny Toheeb found a solution to that problem with plenty of creativity and humor. He recreates looks from A-listers using whatever he can find, and the results are hilarious.

Funny Toheeb is the artistic name of Toheeb Adedokun Akorede. The Nigerian comedian became popular for his celebrity impersonations, particularly for his recreations of celebrity outfits with cheap and accessible materials, and he is proud of his work. “People laugh and that is just our main focus, bringing people out of depression,” he said in an interview.

And although the photos might seem easy to do, Toheeb actually has to work hard to get the right results. “It’s not a day’s job, some pictures we spend weeks [replicating them],” he explained. “Sometimes we work at night,” he added.