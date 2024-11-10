A Plus-Size Model Proves Beauty Comes in All Shapes, Revealing the Truth Behind "Perfect" Pics

Meet Joann van den Herik, whose motto is to prove that real beauty doesn’t fit in some tiny, 'perfect' box. The cousin of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid is challenging the unattainable images dominating social media. As a plus-size model and advocate for self-love, Joann uses her platform to show her followers that true beauty isn’t captured through filters, but in our most authentic moments. Joann owns her look, letting everyone see that beauty comes in all shapes, sizes, and vibes.

The pictures she posted vs the pictures she deleted

With 451,000 followers on Instagram, Joann shares glimpses of her life, her journey with body positivity, and, most importantly, her unfiltered self. She highlights the contrast between the ‘polished’ images we scroll through daily and the reality behind them. She openly discusses the editing and thorough organization involved in online personas, urging fans to appreciate their unique journeys.

Joann emphasizes that most of the stuff we see online is carefully selected, edited, and often far from reality. She adds that comparing yourself to others only robs you of joy. The message is clear: self-worth isn’t tied to social media’s ideals but to personal growth, self-acceptance, and embracing your imperfections.

The striking difference between posed and unposed pictures

Unposed photos capture spontaneous, authentic moments that reveal genuine, raw emotions and interactions. This approach emphasizes storytelling and preserves a natural flow, rather than striving for perfection. It’s so easy to get caught up in comparing ourselves to the ‘picture-perfect’ lives we see online. But Joann brings us back to what really matters: the strength of self-love.

Joann’s fierce dedication to self-love is like a breath of fresh air in a world obsessed with flawless images. She’s showing us that true beauty shines brightest when it’s real and unapologetic. Joann reminds us that every unique form of beauty deserves to be celebrated—just as it is.

"What you see online is not reality."

Social media often doesn’t show real life. According to Joann van den Herik, today’s easy-to-use editing tools mean that more people than we realize are editing their photos. Her experience reveals that many influencers use apps to create flawless, poreless images that don’t reflect reality—often just to fit in. Joann admits she once believed everyone else naturally looked perfect, only to later realize it was mostly editing. Although she no longer edits her photos, she recalls feeling that she had to back then, just to look "good enough" to be an influencer.

The takeaway is that we’re all human, with real bodies, textures, and imperfections—and that’s what makes us unique. You don't need to compare yourself to internet photos, as most are filtered and posed. Joann also stresses that even when people share 'real' photos like she does, they still pick the ones where they look the nicest.

Confidence makes all the difference.

A crucial aspect of Joann's message is the importance of confidence in embracing one’s authentic self. She emphasizes that pictures don’t define you. The model illustrates her point with the example of photographing a sunset or the moon. When we take pictures of these scenes and they don’t look as stunning as in real life, we don’t say the sunset or moon is ugly. Their beauty simply can’t be fully captured by the camera at that moment.

"You don’t see the way your eyes twinkle when you talk about a topic you’re passionate about, the way you laugh when your best friend tells a funny joke, the warmth in your smile when you greet a loved one, or the kindness in your expression when you listen to someone who needs it. Remember, those unposed moments are just as beautiful because they capture the real you," concludes the model.