A Single Gay Dad Adopts Girl With Down Syndrome After Being Rejected by 20 Families

Not long ago, a little girl named Alba faced a difficult start in life. Born with Down Syndrome, she was abandoned by her biological mother. After being turned down by twenty adoptive families, her future looked uncertain. That was until Luca Trapanese came into her life, changing both their destinies forever.

The future father faced many obstacles from the start.

Luca, who had recently ended a serious relationship, felt a void in his life that he believed only a child could fill. Despite the societal challenges of being a single, gay man in Italy, where surrogacy is illegal and same-sex partners can’t co-adopt, Luca’s desire to be a father was undeterred. He was willing to adopt a child with special needs like Alba.

Their meeting felt like destiny. By the time Luca learned about Alba, many families had rejected her due to her condition. In July 2017, Luca made the decision that would bring them together: he decided to adopt her. From that moment, Luca and Alba became inseparable.

Luca was destined to be Alba’s father.

Luca always dreamed of fatherhood and embraced every aspect of it with Alba. He often shares on Instagram how life with Alba revolves around their little, joyful moments. His bio proudly states, “I am a single father in love with his daughter.”

Now seven years old, Alba’s life with Luca is filled with love and laughter. Luca sees fatherhood as his most important role in life, often saying in interviews, “I am made to be a father!” He is deeply committed to Alba’s growth and happiness, placing her needs above all else.

This father and daughter’s life is never dull.

Their days are filled with activities they both enjoy, like dancing and singing, with Luca boasting that Alba is a natural star. They celebrate each new milestone vigorously; Luca fondly recalls the overwhelming joy he felt when Alba first called him “Dad” and when she took her first steps.

Luca understands that milestones like these are especially significant for children with Down Syndrome. He is determined to support Alba in every challenge, advocating for her right to be seen first and foremost as a person, beyond her disability.

Dad is determined to support his daughter for life.

Alba is unique, and her dad is dedicated to helping her be understood. He works hard to show that Alba is a person with her own needs, pushing against mental barriers and exclusion.

He hopes Alba will find people who appreciate her talents and see beyond her disabilities. He believes that all children are incredible, especially those with disabilities, as they face and overcome more challenges than others.

Luca is willing to help other families understand their kids better.

Determined to change societal perceptions, Luca wrote a book titled “We Will Amaze You With Special Flaws.” The book aims to transform how people view disabilities, portraying them as unique strengths rather than setbacks.

To those considering adoption, Luca offers this advice: “Adopting a kid is the most rewarding thing that you can do. You have to make this choice consciously and with full awareness, without looking back. Being a father is a calling.”

Alba now thrives in an environment filled with love and opportunities. She goes to school, has learned to ski, plays the piano, and delights in music. She actively participates in sports, dances, sings, and enthusiastically explores the world. Born with Down Syndrome, Alba is not defined by her condition; it makes her unique but not incapable.