A Tricky Moment That Once Happened Between Angelina Jolie and Shah Rukh Khan

Back in the year 2000, Shah Rukh Khan, the famous actor, was his usual charming self at the IIFA ceremony. It was the first-ever IIFA awards, held in London at the Millennium Dome. Shah Rukh was presenting the Best Actress Award, and guess who was by his side? None other than Angelina Jolie!

Walking hand in hand, Shah Rukh and Angelina made their way onto the stage. Shah Rukh then took the center stage and greeted the audience warmly, “Good evening, once again. This is really, really nice. And yes, more so now, because I’m in the company of Angelina.” Angelina, feeling bashful, couldn’t help but blush. Encouraged by Shah Rukh, she joined her hands and greeted, “Namaste, India.”



As Angelina gazed at Shah Rukh, there was a playful twinkle in her eye, suggesting a hint of flirtation. Yet, beneath her confident demeanor, a subtle shyness peeked through, adding an endearing charm to her demeanor. It was a captivating blend of boldness and bashfulness, creating an intriguing dynamic between the two on stage.

The big winner of the night was the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It won many awards, including Best Film and Best Director. Aishwarya Rai, the lead actress, won the Best Actress trophy. After a bit of talk, Shah Rukh announced the winner of the award, but Aishwarya couldn’t be there. So, Bhansali, the director, accepted the award on her behalf. Shah Rukh then jokingly made sure Angelina knew who Aishwarya was, making her laugh.

Shah Rukh and Aishwarya have acted together in movies like Devdas, Josh, and Mohabbatein. In 2017, Shah Rukh and Angelina’s ex-husband, Brad Pitt, had a joint interview where they talked about their careers. Shah Rukh hasn’t been on the big screen since 2018’s Zero, but he’s making a huge comeback with three exciting movies. Angelina was last seen in Marvel’s Eternals.