A Wife Asks Partner to Babysit Their Kid, He Explains Why Parenting Isn’t About Babysitting

Taking care of your own child and babysitting might seem like the same thing, but a TikTok prank showed they’re not. Women asked their partners to babysit their own kids to see how they’d react. Some agreed, some were confused, and some felt offended. But one guy aced it with a great response. Keep reading for more on this hilarious trend!

This dad’s reaction to the babysitting joke on TikTok is getting lots of love from the internet.

The video that went viral was shared on the TikTok account @julieandcorey. In the video, there’s text on the screen asking if he can babysit their child to see his reaction. It shows Corey sitting on the couch when Julie asks the question. Corey looks confused and asks, “Babysit? Who are you babysitting?” Julie explains that she’s asking if he can watch their child. This leads to Corey laughing and saying, “I’m not babysitting.”

He, looking a bit confused at first, quickly catches on and jokes, “I’ll watch her. I’ll watch our child,” making it clear that parenting and babysitting are not the same in his book. So far, the video has been viewed over 3.8 million times.

He is all serious about that and people loved it.

The humor continues as Corey laughs and says, “What are you talking about? You don’t call it ‘babysitting’ your kid,” showing he’s in on the joke and enjoying the banter with Julie. As Julie keeps teasing him about babysitting, Corey explains that for him, parenting is all about spending quality time and being there for their child, not just filling in as a babysitter.

The video gets even funnier when Julie mentions she’ll be gone for a few hours to get her nails done on Friday. Corey, being the supportive partner, responds with a casual, “OK, so go get your nails done,” clearly not bothered by the idea. But Julie keeps the prank going, asking again if he can “babysit” during her absence. Corey, still amused, playfully questions, “Why do you keep saying babysit?” adding to the comedic charm of the video.

This viral clip captures Julie and Corey’s playful and loving approach to parenthood, resonating with many.

Viewers in the comments were impressed by Corey’s understanding of the situation. They pointed out that when a man is asked to watch his own kids, it’s not called “babysitting.” One woman showed her approval with clapping emojis, saying, “You don’t babysit your kid.” Another commenter jokingly called it a “green flag, lol,” indicating that Corey’s response was a positive sign in their eyes. Many viewers speculated that Corey’s initial confusion stemmed from thinking his wife wanted him to babysit other people’s children.

One user humorously commented, “The ’who are you babysitting?’ His first thought was you were trying to pass off a nannying gig onto him.” Another chimed in, “He definitely thought someone else’s children were coming,” highlighting the humorous misunderstanding that unfolded in the video.

Several other women have jumped on the trend with their husbands.

In another viral video posted by TikTok user @quincieandzach, a husband is seen questioning the term “babysit” when asked to watch his child. He remarks, “Isn’t that just watching her? Babysit sounds like someone else is watching her.” Viewers in the comments appreciated the husband’s puzzled yet understanding reaction. One user commented, “You married a good man,” showing admiration for his perspective.