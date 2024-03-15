A Woman Keeps Labor a Secret From Mother; Mom’s True Reaction to Seeing Newborn Went Viral (Video)

The video captures a sweet moment: a woman’s mom meets her new grandchild, unaware of her daughter’s recent delivery. In the comments, people imagine how their moms would react, adding humor and relatability into the shared experience.

This definitely was a big surprise.

One grandmother got quite the surprise when she showed up at the hospital, all ready to lend a hand to her daughter during childbirth. In a touching TikTok video shared by user @hopezvyhkn, we witness the beautiful moment as the grandmother meets her newborn granddaughter for the first time.

The new mom couldn’t resist adding a playful caption to the video, saying, «When you didn’t tell a soul you went into labor 😍. My mom thinking she was coming to help me with labor but baby girl was already here.»

The heartwarming video captured the attention of over 46 million viewers.

The video starts with the grandmother walking into the hospital room, a big smile on her face, ready to assist. But her smile turns into pure amazement as she spots the little bundle of joy lying on the pillow, complete with a cute blue bow on her head. It’s a moment filled with love and surprise, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

The new grandmother looked around at the pillow, which hid the bundle of joy, before finally realizing what happened. She exclaimed in shock, «What? What!» The baby’s mom and dad chuckled at the reaction, before the grandmother began to cry happy tears.

At first she thought it was a doll.

The grandma asked what happened, and the baby’s father explained they arrived at around 8:45 p.m. last night. Still in disbelief, the grandmother exclaimed, «I thought it was a doll! Are you kidding?» In the comments section, numerous users reacted to the video, which has received over 5.3 million likes and nearly 25,000 comments, expressing how heartwarming the moment was.

The comment section buzzed with a lively mix of jokes, joy, and personal stories as users shared their reactions to the heartwarming video. Amidst the humor and happiness, many took the opportunity to reflect on how their own mothers might react in similar circumstances.

Users shared their own experiences, with one person confessing, «I told my mum I wasn’t having anyone until after the birth and then called her halfway because I was scared. She had been waiting in the car park the whole time.» Another empathized, «My mom would be truly heartbroken if I didn’t tell her I was in labor 😞.»