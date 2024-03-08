«The Pregnancy Was Not Easy»: After Welcoming Baby #4, Gal Gadot Shared The Real Pain of Motherhood

The awesome Wonder Woman actress, who’s 38 years young, has happily welcomed her fourth bundle of joy with her hubby, Jaron Varsano. She couldn’t wait to share the good news, so she took to her Instagram to spread the love. Let’s take a peek at the photos and hear what she has to say about her pregnancy.

Gal Gadot’s family just got a little bigger.

In the sweet snapshot she posted, Gal is beaming while holding her precious newborn in the hospital. And in her caption, she took a moment to express her feelings about welcoming another baby girl into their lives.

«My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through,» Gadot wrote in her caption. «You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means ‘my light’. Our hearts are full of gratitude.» «Welcome to the house of girls.. 👯‍♀️👯‍♀️ daddy is pretty cool too 😉❤️.»

Back in January 2022, Gal Gadot shared some interesting thoughts about childbirth. She finds the whole process truly magical and makes sure to opt for epidurals to make it less painful. For her, the feeling of bringing new life into the world is simply amazing. However, despite her admiration for childbirth, Gadot doesn’t sugarcoat the fact that pregnancies can be tough for her. She often deals with feeling sick and migraines, admitting that those times aren’t exactly her favorite.

In addition to all of this, Gadot already has her hands full as a mom to three lovely daughters — Alma, Maya, and Daniella — with her husband, Varsano. Their household must be filled with plenty of love and joy!