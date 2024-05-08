"My Son Looks Like My Brother," Khloé Kardashian Shared the Rumors About Her Son Because He Was an IVF Baby

Khloé Kardashian recently shared that she had Tristan Thompson, her ex and the father of her children, undergo three paternity tests. She wanted to confirm that he was the biological father of their youngest son, Tatum, and not her brother, Rob Kardashian, due to a striking resemblance between Tatum and Rob.

Khloé explained on the SHE MD podcast, aired on May 7, that Tatum's uncanny resemblance to Rob in both looks and behavior sparked her concern. Since Tatum was born via surrogacy, Khloé wondered if there might have been a mix-up at the surrogacy agency. "My son looks just like my brother," she said, revealing she even asked Rob if he had ever been involved in a fertility clinic mix-up. Tristan was quite upset by the suggestion, Khloé recalled with a laugh, adding, "In this family, nothing would surprise me, but that would really be gross."

Despite the challenges, including finding out during the surrogacy process that Tristan had secretly fathered another child, Khloé respects Tristan as a father. She believes he is wonderful with their kids, True, who is 5, and 21-month-old Tatum. "He made mistakes, but he's a great guy," Khloé noted. "We're not meant to be together, but he definitely was meant to be the father of my children."

Tristan, who is 33, also has two other sons, Prince, 7, with Jordan Craig, and Theo, 2, with Maralee Nichols. Khloé commented on his role as a father, "I've seen some dads who aren't involved. I'm thankful mine wants to be a part of their lives every day, even though he isn't living with us full-time."

As for her personal life, Khloé, who is 39, is currently focusing on raising her children and co-parenting with Tristan. She's open to dating again in the future, but she's not rushing into anything. "I will be ready to date," she assured. "I just don't know if it's right now."