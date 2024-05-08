Camila Cabello Reveals the Unexpected Inspiration Behind Her Ice Block Purse, and People Can't Help but Notice One Detail

Camila Cabello caught everyone's attention at the Met Gala with her unique ice clutch. The event took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6, where the 2024 Met Gala showcased some unforgettable looks. Her choice of accessory was especially unusual and came with a unique story.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

Camila Cabello explained her unique accessory choice to Extra, saying, "I feel like it is impermanence and things decaying over time and the beauty in that." True to its theme, the ice clutch didn't last the night. The former Fifth Harmony star revealed that the purse had transformed during the event. "It was a purse," she said, "but then it broke about 5 minutes into being in line, so I called my stylist like, ‘What do I do?’"

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

With some quick thinking, Cabello decided to hold the remaining piece like a clutch and remarked, "We're just trying things here." The clutch wasn't just a block of ice. Designed by Jane Wade, it also featured a copper rose, echoing the single flower on the gala's invitations, tying into the overall theme beautifully. Cabello's outfit included more nods to the theme of "beauty in decay." Her stunning gown, designed by Ludovic de Saint Sernin, weighed 15 pounds and was adorned with 250,000 Swarovski crystals. The dress had intentional rips at the bottom, linking back to her theme of impermanence. To complete her look, she wore iridescent makeup and styled her hair in a "wet" ponytail.

The "Señorita" singer had the gala's "Garden of Time" theme in mind when assembling her outfit, but she was also inspired by something else — her upcoming album, C,XOXO, set to release on June 28. "It's Miami-themed," she shared with Variety, "so we're dripping, we're wet." This statement not only ties back to her album's theme, but also cleverly connects with her look and the gala's overall ambiance.

Fans were quick to react to Camila Cabello's unique ice purse, noticing that it was actually made from real ice as droplets visibly fell from it. Many initially mistook it for glass until they saw the melting. Concerned comments also emerged, with fans asking about the comfort of her hand, wondering, "Is your hand doing okay?" and even humorously questioning, "How did your hand not fall off?" One fan expressed admiration, exclaiming, "You are incredible! How could you even hold the ice for such a long time?"

The 2024 Met Gala featured the theme "The Garden of Time," inspired by J.G. Ballard's 1962 story. Celebrities wore outfits that highlighted the brief and changing nature of beauty and time. Check out more outfits here.