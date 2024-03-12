A Woman Pranks Her Partner With Lip Fillers and His Epic Response Steals the Spotlight

A woman recently decided to play a cheeky prank on her unsuspecting partner by applying an over-the-top ’lip filler’ makeup look. The result? A comically exaggerated pout that left her looking like a caricature of the latest beauty trend. However, what truly stole the spotlight was her partner’s epic response to the shocking transformation.

The woman used eyelash glue to create the effect.

In the funny video, Kristen tries something wild by using eyelash glue to make it look like she got lip fillers. She starts by putting the glue on her lips, hoping for a fancy result. The tricky part is that the look doesn’t turn out great—it’s actually pretty funny. But Kristen decides to pretend she loves it and tells her boyfriend that she got lip fillers and is super happy about it. The video captures the moment when Kristen shows off her exaggerated lips, and we can expect some laughs as her boyfriend reacts to the unexpected surprise.

Her partner was confused.

Kristen’s boyfriend was totally puzzled when he laid eyes on her new lip look. In a hilarious reaction, he accidentally spit out the water he was drinking, clearly taken aback. Concerned, he exclaimed, «Your lip malfunction, baby! We need to go to the doctor, get some antibiotics!» However, his worry quickly turned into fits of laughter as he couldn’t contain himself. Kristen’s prank not only left him torn between laughter and concern but also showcased the strength of their relationship.

The prank pulled off by Kristen became an instant hit on TikTok, racking up an impressive 4 million likes. The online community thoroughly enjoyed her boyfriend’s reaction, with comments flooding in expressing delight. One user exclaimed, «I lost it when he spit out the water.» Another user humorously suggested, «He could play the Joker with that laugh,» acknowledging the infectious and entertaining nature of his laughter.