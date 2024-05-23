She Reveals, “I’m Vegetarian, Once a Year I Allow Myself to Eat the Meat I Want,” but People Notice the Same Thing

In a humorous twist, a woman who identifies as a vegetarian admits to indulging in a meat feast once a year, sparking a lively debate on social media. The self-proclaimed vegetarian uploaded a video saying she enjoys an annual carnivorous splurge, raising eyebrows and generating a flood of comments online.

Her video sparked a big reaction from commenters.

A video quickly went viral with 19 million views on Instagram and sparked a big reaction. Opinions were sharply divided, with some passionately defending her choice while others criticized her inconsistency. One commenter eloquently argued, “Even if she actually did eat meat once a year, y’all have no say in that and she’s still a vegetarian. If you really care about animals, maybe stop shaming people that try to make a difference for not being perfect. That’s why so many people don’t even start with this journey. I said what I said.” In stark contrast, others were less forgiving: “If you’re a real vegetarian, you would NEVER eat meat.” Another critic added, “You’re not a real vegetarian then. Imagine ditching your morals just for some food. Cringe.” The debate raged on with comments like, “You lie to yourself, you’re not even vegetarian lol,” and “It’s actually called lying to yourself! Why become vegetarian in the first place if you enjoy meat so much?”

Some accused her of faking her vegetarianism for social media clout, questioning, “So you are acting like a vegetarian to be cool or something?” The viral video highlighted the polarized views on dietary choices and the pressures of adhering to strict labels in the digital age.

People started noticing it was a joke.

As the video continued to circulate, viewers began to catch on that it was all in good humor. Keen-eyed commenters noticed that the food came from a restaurant known for its vegan dishes designed to mimic classic fast food. Toward the end of the video, it became clear that the supposed meat feast was actually plant-based. This revelation shifted the tone of the conversation, with many pointing out the clever twist: “It’s not McDonald’s, it’s a plant-based food place that mimics McDonald’s!” while another added, “This is a vegan chain... I’m confused.” The initial outrage transformed into laughter and appreciation for the comedic setup, highlighting how easily perceptions can be swayed by appearances and assumptions on social media.