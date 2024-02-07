A Woman Who Was Left Drenched Wearing a “Waterproof” Jacket Gets EPIC Response From the Company

A woman went viral after sharing her disappointing hiking adventure on TikTok . In a humorous clip, she expressed her disappointment with a waterproof rain jacket she had purchased for her 30th birthday, anticipating heavy rain during the trek. However, she was still left soaking wet and she didn’t hold back in calling out the company, who replied to her complaint in epic fashion.

“I bought this ‘rain jacket’ a couple of days ago,” Jennifer Jensen from Texas started the video, revealing she had purchased the jacket specifically for its supposed waterproof capability, “I’m 100% sure that it’s raining outside, and I’m soaking wet.”

Pausing to showcase the picturesque scenery of New Zealand, she conveyed that her intent wasn’t to seek a refund. Instead, she had a unique request for the brand, “redesign this raincoat to make it waterproof and express deliver it up to the top of Hooker Valley Lake in New Zealand where I will be waiting.”

The complaint video quickly went viral, reaching over 11.6 million views and numerous comments. The audience pointed out the conspicuous silence from the famous clothing brand. However, the brand’s silence was broken with an epic marketing video.