A Woman, Who Was Left Paralyzed After a Freak Accident, Smashes All Taboos and Becomes a Fashion Inspiration

Heidi heard her diagnosis with a big shock, but the strong woman had someone to get a huge love and support from, and it made her life brighter. Heidi says, "Soon, doctors gave me an answer. I had a C4 and C5 spinal cord injury – affecting the fourth and fifth vertebrae in my neck – and the damage wasn’t fixable. I would never walk again, and any movement in my arms would be limited."

"At first, it was impossible to absorb, let alone accept, what they were telling me. I was 34, a successful bridal hair and make-up artist, running my own business and travelling all over the world. Now, I was facing a life where I couldn’t even use the shower unaided."

"At the time of my accident, I’d been single for around six months. My last relationship, with a man called James, had lasted five years but had run its course. A couple of days after my accident, I was stunned to see an email from James, telling me he missed me."

"He had no idea about my accident but, to me, it felt like fate. I told him what had happened and the next day he was at my hospital bedside, ignoring the tubes and beeping machines, kissing me as if everything was just as it had once been between us. There was no ‘let’s get back together’ conversation; it was unspoken that I needed him, and he was there for me."