A Woman, Who Was Left Paralyzed After a Freak Accident, Smashes All Taboos and Becomes a Fashion Inspiration
Heidi was once a shining star in the beauty industry. For over 15 years, she lived her dream—travelling the world, offering beauty consultations to brides. It was the life she had always imagined: filled with excitement, creativity, and endless possibilities.
But in 2014, everything changed in an instant. A freak accident left Heidi paralyzed. For anyone, this could have been the end of the story, but for Heidi, it was just the beginning of an extraordinary new chapter.
In the face of unimaginable challenges, Heidi found an incredible reservoir of strength deep within herself. Instead of succumbing to despair, she chose to rise—fighting not only for her physical recovery but for her happiness, her inner peace, and a renewed sense of purpose. Her journey wasn’t easy, but it was one of resilience, determination, and transformation.
Heidi had a happy, successful life, until one day changed everything.
Heidi, a Londoner and proud graduate of King’s College, spent over 15 years making waves in the beauty industry. Her career took her to stunning locations like Sydney, Dubai, Auckland, Berlin, and across the United States, where she offered expert beauty consultations to brides.
Then, in 2014, everything changed. A freak accident left Heidi paralyzed, and in a single, devastating moment, her world as she knew it was turned upside down. The life she had so carefully built came to a halt, and it seemed like everything she had worked for was slipping away. But despite the overwhelming circumstances, Heidi dug deep and found an inner strength that propelled her forward.
Rather than letting this tragedy define her, Heidi chose to rise above it. She fought tirelessly—not just for her physical recovery, but for a renewed sense of happiness and peace. The road was long and difficult, but with sheer determination, Heidi reinvented her life.
Now, more than ten years after that life-altering event, Heidi is not just surviving—she’s flourishing. She has become an inspiration to thousands, showing them that no matter the adversity, we can all find the strength to rebuild and rediscover our joy. Her story proves that even in our darkest hours, we can find the resilience to thrive and pursue the happiness we deserve.
A freak accident happened to the woman and left her paralyzed.
Heidi Herkes, 45, will never forget one evening in March 2014.
She recalls, "I’d been out for a meal with friends near my house in London. Returning home, I was desperate for the loo, so ran up the stairs – losing my footing around the sixth step and falling backwards to the floor."
"My memories of what followed are hazy. I know my housemate found me, paramedics arrived, and I was rushed to hospital where I had surgery. I wasn’t conscious enough to realize I couldn’t feel much of my body, that I’d suffered a serious spinal cord injury."
"I woke up in intensive care, with a feeding tube, a tracheostomy – where a tube is inserted into your windpipe through an opening in your neck – to help me breathe and my devastated family around my bedside. Looking at my parents’ worried faces, I kept trying to say, ‘I need a hug,’ not understanding that the tracheostomy meant I couldn’t speak."
Heidi's diagnosis sounded desperate, but the woman didn't give up.
Heidi heard her diagnosis with a big shock, but the strong woman had someone to get a huge love and support from, and it made her life brighter. Heidi says, "Soon, doctors gave me an answer. I had a C4 and C5 spinal cord injury – affecting the fourth and fifth vertebrae in my neck – and the damage wasn’t fixable. I would never walk again, and any movement in my arms would be limited."
"At first, it was impossible to absorb, let alone accept, what they were telling me. I was 34, a successful bridal hair and make-up artist, running my own business and travelling all over the world. Now, I was facing a life where I couldn’t even use the shower unaided."
"At the time of my accident, I’d been single for around six months. My last relationship, with a man called James, had lasted five years but had run its course. A couple of days after my accident, I was stunned to see an email from James, telling me he missed me."
"He had no idea about my accident but, to me, it felt like fate. I told him what had happened and the next day he was at my hospital bedside, ignoring the tubes and beeping machines, kissing me as if everything was just as it had once been between us. There was no ‘let’s get back together’ conversation; it was unspoken that I needed him, and he was there for me."
Heidi was slowly but persistently returning to her normal life, and her condition hasn't become an obstacle for remaining beautiful.
Heidi recalled, "Through my vulnerability and despair at that time, he was a link to who I still was underneath my newly acquired disability. I felt a glimmer of hope that perhaps I could be ‘me’ again, and reclaim my life – albeit a new version of it."
"After two months in hospital, I was transferred to Stoke Mandeville in Buckinghamshire, which has a specialist spinal injuries center. Every day was filled with physio, hydrotherapy and gradually getting used to being a wheelchair user."
"I had to accept I now needed help with things such as getting washed and dressed. I cried solidly for the first fortnight and was briefly prescribed antidepressants. But then I decided I couldn’t live like this. I needed to channel all my natural positivity and determination to move forward."
"I found happiness in the small things. I was overjoyed I could still do my own hair and make-up – it may sound silly, but it meant so much to still have that skill, and be able to make myself feel and look better. I’d even go out to a nail salon to get a manicure, or have a professional come in to give me a spray tan from time to time, because it made me feel like myself."
Now, Heidi is not only a vivid example of style, great taste in fashion and beauty, but also a shining star for those who need her.
Heidi is on a mission to empower people of all abilities, sizes, and personal styles. Her approach to style consultancy is a transformative experience, guiding clients through a thoughtful, three-step process: #1. A personalized style session, #2. A wardrobe styling session, and #3. A personal shopping and styling session. No matter who you are, if you’re seeking expert fashion advice, Heidi’s services are second to none. She even offers color analysis to help you discover the hues that make you shine.
Since launching her business, Heidi has touched the lives of countless women, helping them feel more confident and beautiful. One of her notable clients is Jemima Green, a passionate woman and horse lover who, after experiencing her own life-changing injury, worked with Heidi for a photoshoot that allowed her to embrace her beauty in a whole new way.
What truly stands out about Heidi is her unwavering authenticity. Despite her own spinal cord injury, she has stayed true to herself and her mission to uplift others. Whether she’s traveling the world or guiding someone to see the beauty within themselves, Heidi is living life on her own terms—proof that strength, style, and confidence can shine through no matter the circumstances.
