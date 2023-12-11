Adam Driver Receives Praise for Gracefully Handling “Cruel” Questions About His Appearance

Adam Driver is getting a lot of love for handling a tough situation during an interview with Chris Wallace. He was told he doesn’t look like a “typical movie star,” which many people found to be offensive. Despite repeated questioning about his appearance, Adam responded calmly, earning respect from the viewers.

The interview had a rocky beginning.

Justyna ROJEK / East News

Adam, who is presently promoting his upcoming film, Ferrari, participated in journalist Chris Wallace’s Max series, Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, to talk about the upcoming project. However, during the interview, Chris, aged 76, decided to inquire about how Adam, aged 40, felt his physical appearance has influenced his acting career

Chris initiated the conversation by mentioning the comparisons drawn between Adam — recognized for his Oscar-nominated performances in movies like Marriage Story and BlacKkKlansman — and renowned actors such as Al Pacino and Jack Nicholson. When questioned about these comparisons, Adam responded, “That’s very nice. Those are the actors that made me want to be an actor, so that’s a nice comparison.”



Adam expressed that while he appreciates the positive comparisons, he tries not to internalize or focus too much on them. He acknowledged that alongside the positive feedback, he also encounters negative reviews or criticism, and therefore attempts not to let either the praise or the criticism affect him deeply.

It only went downhill.

Kazuko Wakayama / KCS / East News

Chris proceeded to mention that Adam doesn’t fit the mold of a “typical movie star.” Chris then inquired if this had affected Adam’s career positively or negatively, to which Adam seemed momentarily surprised by the question. However, he promptly replied, saying, “I’ve worked consistently, which is nice, with people I always dreamed that I wanted to work with.”



Despite that, Chris persisted, asking whether he had ever thought if his career would have been “easier” had he resembled Robert Redford. Adam paused briefly once more before responding, “Yeah, but it would just be different. I would be giving something off.”

Following the release of the interview clip on social media, numerous internet users condemned Chris for his line of questioning, labeling it as “cruel.” One user commented, “I’ve got to say that there’s something about Adam Driver that’s very appealing. Also, he’s an extremely talented actor.”

Each person possesses unique features that make them one-of-a-kind. Embracing your appearance rather than constantly seeking change is crucial for building self-confidence and navigating life with a sense of self-assuredness and pride.