Alec Baldwin’s Wife Gets a Breast Lift After Having 7 Kids and Leaves People Stunned
Celebs aren't immune to the physical effects of motherhood, and Hilaria Baldwin has done something about it. She announced her decision to go under the knife after having her seventh child with her husband, Alec Baldwin, and invited some thoughts on postpartum bodies. Check out her journey as she navigates her mom body.
Her body has changed since becoming a mom.
The 41-year-old took to the family's TV show - The Baldwins - on TLC and revealed that her motivation for undergoing the breast lift was due to the physical changes she had observed since having her kids.
The Yoga instructor has 7 children with her 67-year-old husband Alec Baldwin: Carmen, (11), Rafael, (9), Leonardo, (8), Romeo, (6), Eduardo and María Lucía, (4), and Ilaria, (2).
Alec and his ex-wife Kim Basinger also have a daughter together, Ireland Baldwin (29).
People shared their own perspectives.
After her announcement, people were quick to take to the comments to share their opinions and though a flood of people had some questions towards her announcement, others added a drop of positivity with their opinions towards her news. "I'm sure she's had many, she is beautiful though," someone wrote.
One user commented, "She has made good investments in her body, she is still attractive!" and a few others echoed the sentiment. One user wrote, "Love this show!! She is a great mom and tells it like it is! And she is real and not like some of the ladies from housewives! She is smart and beautiful!"
The questions around postpartum bodies kept coming, though, "I hate to ask this, but 'after 7 kids.' Weren't some of the children born surrogate? Not that bodies don't change after even one pregnancy or age or health issues... I appreciate she's honest here about work done for cosmetic reasons... I guess I just wish we didn't live in a world where women/mothers felt like they had to do this. Bodies are beautiful!"
"I was breastfeeding for so long."
But the wellness enthusiast addressed the doubts and noted her headspace around the decision, "I've been pregnant and/or breastfeeding for over a decade. I think this is the first time that I've not been pregnant and/or breastfeeding since I've started having kids."
"I was breastfeeding for so long, it was one of these things I decided to do, like, a little up," she unpacked on her show.
"It almost felt like my body wasn't my body anymore, because I was so used to my body being a certain way. It was just to make myself feel okay, and that's okay," she finalized.
She also shared her mom fears.
Being a mom, her concerns about undergoing cosmetic procedures center around her daughters, particularly her eldest, Carmen (11).
"Anytime I do something in the realm of vanity, I don't want them to feel that they have to be a certain way. And I want to try to protect Carmen because I've experienced a lot of self-doubt and listened to the criticism more than I should have," she heartily said.
Reclaiming her body confidence.
Hilaria mentioned struggling to feel confident during her pregnancies. But after giving birth to her seventh child, she began developing a better relationship with her body. This change she owes to a shift in her perspective, "I have found that being healthy is about not focusing on weight and rather on how I feel, how strong I am, and how healthy I am."
She had also noted her journey so far, to loving her body, "I’m so happy I can be a strong and happy mommy now, completely accepting of my body."
Though some people scrutinized her reasoning; "So glad to be accepting of her body? Then why the breast lift?" others supported her and admired her appearance, "Hilaria Baldwin is incredible. She looks the same as she did before she had kids. Unbelievable."
Everyone's road to self-love and body confidence is different.