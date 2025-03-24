“She Hasn’t Aged,” Jennifer Anniston Shared How She Keeps Her Natural Glow at 56
Jennifer Aniston is embracing self-love and a balanced approach to life. At 56, she says she has a great relationship with her body, even if sleep is still a struggle. Let's hear from her experience.
She's in peace with her body.
In a recent interview, she shared that she and her body “really love each other” and believes in appreciating it for all it does. She recalled a conversation with an older man on set who told her, "I just don’t let the old man in." That thought stuck with her.
Aging, she says, is about taking care of yourself and focusing on thriving. She loved her 30s but admits her 20s were a mess. She didn’t fully understand fitness until later in life, but now she approaches aging with gratitude. "We’re still here. What’s the alternative?" she pointed out.
Despite her positive outlook, sleep has been a long-time challenge.
She’s been working on better sleep habits, aiming for a 10 p.m. bedtime and trying to quiet her racing thoughts. Some nights are easier than others, but she’s learning to be kind to herself.
She also believes in balance, following an 80/20 approach—80% healthy living and 20% fun. For her, that means enjoying a drink, indulging in pizza and burgers, and staying up late with friends. The world is already tough enough—why be hard on ourselves too, right? A fan even said that "she hasn't aged."
Aniston also credits her mindset for helping her navigate the pressures of aging in Hollywood.
She refuses to let societal expectations define her, choosing instead to focus on what makes her feel strong and happy. Exercise, good nutrition, and self-care are all part of her routine, but she believes mental well-being is just as important. "The world will always be there telling us what your age is and what women should do in society when you're this or that," she said.
At the end of the day, she’s all about giving herself grace. Whether it’s a missed workout, a late night out, or a restless sleep, she reminds herself that nobody is perfect. "Some days you're on point, and some days you're not—that's life," she shared.
Through it all, she stays committed to balance, kindness, and embracing every stage of the journey.