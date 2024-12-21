Amber Heard Pregnant With Second Baby After Moving to Spain

Famous for her role as Mera in Aquaman, Amber Heard is about to expand her family once again! The 38-year-old actress is expecting her second child and is thrilled about this new chapter in her life. Here's all we know about it so far.

A source close to Heard shared, "It is still quite early in the pregnancy, so you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage. Suffice it to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige."

Heard is already a devoted mother to her 3-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige, whom she welcomed on April 8, 2021. Known for taking an independent approach to motherhood, she once expressed her thoughts on becoming a parent: "I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my terms. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib.”

Throughout her journey as a single mother, Heard has often shared glimpses of her life with Oonagh, referring to herself as both a "multitasking mama" and "the mom and the dad." In recent years, Amber Heard made a significant lifestyle change by relocating to Madrid, Spain.

Following her highly publicized 2022 defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp, she told NBC News that she was looking forward to focusing fully on motherhood without the distractions of legal matters.