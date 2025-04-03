An Angry Dad Asked Me to Move From My Window Seat, and I Made Him Pay for It
Nick explained that he had "planned ahead" by booking a seat at the back of the plane for the 5 a.m. flight. "If somebody asks you to switch seats with them on an airplane, just say no, because these people do not have good intentions," Nick said in the video.
"I get on board, take my window seat, pop in my AirPod, close my eyes, and I wake up to a tap on the shoulder. And I'm confused because I don't know anybody on this flight? And I look at the person, and it's a grown man, and he's like, 'Hey, do you mind switching seats with me?'."
"My first thought is that he wants the window seat. I usually take the aisle seat because I'm pretty tall, but this was the only seat available. And so I'm actually curious; if he has the aisle seat, I'll switch."
The man didn't have that seat, but was instead sat way further up the plane, saying he wanted to move back to be with his kids after explaining that they "weren't able to sit together."
Nick recalled the interaction, explaining that he had calmly asked the man where his kids were seated. But instead of answering, the man snapped back, "Why do you care? Do you want to switch seats with me or not?"
Taken aback by the sudden aggression so early in the morning, Nick explained that he was just trying to understand the situation. He assumed the children were young and expected they’d already be seated near their parent.
"So I'm just like, 'Oh, like, sorry. I'll probably just, like, stay in my seat. I don't want to, like, switch around. I don't want to go through that whole, like, hassle'." Nick remembered.
Frustrated, the father walked off — only for his children, who turned out to be adults, to soon sit down right next to Nick. Oddly enough, the man later returned to speak with them, in what Nick described as a not-so-subtle attempt to signal that they were his kids.
After Nick politely declined to switch seats again, the father accused him of just being rude. Frustrated, Nick firmly told him he wasn’t going to move.
In response, the man flagged down a flight attendant and falsely claimed Nick was in his seat. After a brief exchange and verification, the dad returned to his spot — but not for long.
As the plane prepared for takeoff, he stormed back, shouting at Nick to move and even shoved another passenger who intervened. That was the final straw. A flight attendant stepped in and had him removed from the plane for getting physical, with his clearly irritated children following.
In the end, Nick got to enjoy the aisle seat he originally wanted.
