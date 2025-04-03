An Angry Dad Asked Me to Move From My Window Seat, and I Made Him Pay for It

Nick explained that he had "planned ahead" by booking a seat at the back of the plane for the 5 a.m. flight. "If somebody asks you to switch seats with them on an airplane, just say no, because these people do not have good intentions," Nick said in the video.

"I get on board, take my window seat, pop in my AirPod, close my eyes, and I wake up to a tap on the shoulder. And I'm confused because I don't know anybody on this flight? And I look at the person, and it's a grown man, and he's like, 'Hey, do you mind switching seats with me?'."

"My first thought is that he wants the window seat. I usually take the aisle seat because I'm pretty tall, but this was the only seat available. And so I'm actually curious; if he has the aisle seat, I'll switch."

The man didn't have that seat, but was instead sat way further up the plane, saying he wanted to move back to be with his kids after explaining that they "weren't able to sit together."