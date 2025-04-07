An Artist Reveals What Disney Characters Might Look Like in 2025
Yudie, the artist behind the TikTok account @vanotyarts, is going viral for her amazing Disney character redesigns. She gives classic characters a fresh, modern look based on today’s beauty trends, and people can’t get enough! One of her biggest hits is a stunning makeover of Rapunzel, which has racked up over 17 million views. Her transformations are sparking conversations about how beauty standards keep changing—and what our favorite Disney characters might look like in 2025.
1. Elsa (Frozen II).
Starting with Elsa’s look in Frozen II, already has a modern feel, Yudie found a way to make it even more current with a stylish update to her hair. She swapped Elsa’s signature long locks for a trendy short haircut, giving the Snow Queen a bold, confident edge. This transformation not only aligns with today’s beauty trends but also adds a fresh, empowered vibe to Elsa’s character, proving that even an ice queen can keep up with the times.
2. Tiana (The Princess And The Frog).
The artist’s Disney character redesign of Tiana from The Princess and the Frog takes her regal look to new heights with a stunning modern makeover. This updated version has Tiana rocking a chic off-shoulder white gown that exudes elegance and a delicate veil, adding a graceful, contemporary touch to her appearance. Her tiara is replaced with a more luxurious, refined crown, making Tiana look like a modern queen.
3. Belle (Beauty and the Beast).
Belle’s classic blue peasant dress from Beauty and the Beast was inspired by historical French fashion, with its simple design, apron, and timeless hairstyle. To bring her look into the present, @vanotyarts gave Belle long, sleek hair—something you might see today. She also updated her outfit by ditching the apron and going for a chic, all-blue dress. The result? A modern Belle who still feels true to her original charm but fits right into 2025’s fashion trends.
4. Rapunzel (Tangled).
Tangled takes place in the 1780s, and while Rapunzel’s dress hints at the fashion of that time with its puffed sleeves and corset, it’s not completely true to the era. Yudie gave Rapunzel a modern twist by updating her hairstyle and tweaking the dress design to show a little more skin—something that wouldn’t have been common back then. This fresh take keeps some historical influence while adding a stylish, contemporary vibe, making Rapunzel’s look feel both timeless and trendy.
5. Pocahontas (Pocahontas).
The artist’s Disney character redesign of Pocahontas takes a bold, modern approach while still honoring her original essence. In this fresh makeover, Pocahontas sports a casual yet chic look with a white, ripped cropped T-shirt paired with trendy denim trousers. Her hair is styled in a high ponytail, adding an energetic and youthful vibe to her appearance. To complete the look, she wears ear piercings, giving her a cool, contemporary edge. This updated version of Pocahontas blends her natural strength and beauty with a stylish, modern twist, making her feel both empowered and effortlessly fashionable.
6. Cinderella (Cinderella).
Cinderella’s iconic hairstyle, with its soft, wavy curls, gets a stylish update in her modern “glow up.” The artist switched things up by giving her sleek, straight hair, adding a fresh, contemporary feel to her look. Along with the new hairstyle, Cinderella now sports two earrings in each ear, a trendy detail that brings her fashion into the present. These simple updates give Cinderella a modern twist while still keeping her classic elegance intact, showing how timeless beauty can adapt to today’s trends.
7. Ariel (The Little Mermaid).
Ariel’s wedding gown is known for its dramatic, voluminous sleeves, a signature feature of the original design. However, the artist gave the dress a modern update by replacing those bold sleeves with delicate, sheer ones, decorated with subtle, sparkly details that add a fresh and playful touch. Ariel’s hair also got a makeover, now styled in an elegant updo with a lower veil, bringing a sense of sophistication to her look. To complete her transformation, the artist added a more refined makeup style, giving Ariel a contemporary, polished appearance that feels perfect for a modern-day bride.
8. Anna (Frozen II).
Frozen II takes place between 1840 and 1850, and Anna’s outfit is deeply inspired by traditional Norwegian folk attire, beautifully reflecting the era. While her original look is stunning, the artist found a way to give Anna a more modern vibe by adding a playful pigtail hairstyle and a trendy choker necklace. These small updates bring a fun, fresh twist to Anna’s character, blending her historical influences with a stylish, contemporary edge that fits right into today’s fashion trends.
9. Mulan (Mulan).
Mulan has always had an iconic style, but the artist gave her a bold new update with a Disney character redesign that completely transforms her look. This modern version features a striking sleeve tattoo, adding a fierce, edgy touch to her character. To complement the tattoo, Mulan’s hair was lengthened, giving her a more dramatic and commanding presence. These changes bring a fresh, empowering vibe to Mulan, making her feel even stronger and more confident than ever before.
10. Jasmine (Aladdin).
For Jasmine, the artist took her look to the next level with a bold Disney character redesign, giving her a more dramatic makeup style. This updated version features a sultry smokey eye and thicker, more defined eyelashes, adding extra intensity and glamour to her already stunning appearance. These changes bring a modern, edgy twist to Jasmine’s classic beauty, making her look even more fierce and captivating.
11. Moana (Moana).
Last but not least, Moana’s Disney character redesign gives her a stunning makeover that celebrates her natural beauty. The artist kept her gorgeous hair texture intact but gave it a stylish, modern twist with braids that perfectly complement her vibrant personality. To add even more depth to her look, a beautifully crafted tattoo on her arm highlights her strong connection to her heritage and culture, adding a meaningful and charming detail to her overall appearance. This updated Moana is both modern and deeply rooted in her identity, making her even more inspiring.
In conclusion, the world of Disney character redesigns continues to captivate and inspire, with artists giving beloved characters a fresh, modern twist while honoring their original charm. Whether it’s Belle’s updated style or Moana’s new tattoo, these creative transformations offer a new way to see these timeless figures. If you’re looking for more articles like this, based on animated characters we all love, be sure to explore the website for other fun, engaging content that brings your favorite characters into the present day.