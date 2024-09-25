Angelina Jolie Gets Matching Tattoo With 16-Year-Old Daughter, Sparks Heated Debate

Angelina Jolie shares a beautiful bond with her children and she’s flaunting it! The 49-year-old has revealed that she got a matching tattoo with her daughter Vivienne and the deep meaning behind it.

Angelina Jolie is no stranger to getting tattoos but this time she has got one along with her and Brad Pitt ’s 16-year-old daughter . Angelina and Vivienne had a memorable experience working together on the Broadway production of The Outsiders . To commemorate this special project, they decided to get matching tattoos .

“I got ‘ Stay Gold ’ with my daughter Viv during our time on The Outsiders ,” Jolie revealed in a recent interview with CR Fashion Book . Photos show Jolie’s tattoo delicately placed on her inner arm, which she debuted in April at the opening night of the Broadway play. However, where 16-year-old Vivienne chose to place hers remains a mystery.

The ‘Stay Gold’ mantra holds a particularly sweet significance for the pair. Not only is it the title of a song in the musical, but it also echoes the final words spoken by one of the characters, symbolizing the importance of preserving innocence and goodness in a challenging world—a message the mother-daughter duo now proudly carries with them.

Angelina Jolie’s tattoo confession has sparked debate among people. Some are worried about the fact that her daughter is still “too young”. “I thought it was illegal for anyone younger than 21 to get a tattoo,” one expressed their worries. “I would never let my 16-year-old get a tattoo just because it matched mine,” added another.

However, others are advocating for Angelina and sharing their own sweet similar memories, “I did the same thing with my mom and sisters when I was 16...still one of my favorites,” commented a person. “Our daughter was 17 when we got her first tat for her birthday...then a couple months later we got matching on the tops of our feet,” shared another.