Angelina Jolie Interferes in Son’s Relationship With His Girlfriend, and He Asks to “Back Off”

Angelina Jolie’s role as a protective mother has taken a new turn as her 19-year-old son, Pax, enters the life of romance. The Hollywood star, known for her iconic roles, is reportedly finding it challenging to respect boundaries when it comes to Pax’s love life. It seems the problem is huge.

Jolie “grills” Pax’s girlfriend over her “intentions”.

AFP/EAST NEWS

Angelina Jolie is not one to shy away from delving into the details of her son’s relationship. Sources reveal that she has been “grilling” Carmen Blanchard, Pax’s love interest, about her intentions, education, and family history. It’s a nervous situation. While Jolie’s scrutiny may stem from a place of concern, Pax is asserting his need for autonomy in matters of the heart. The delicate dance between a mother’s protective instincts and a young adult’s desire for independence is palpable as Jolie attempts to ensure the suitability of her son’s romantic partner.

Pax says “back off” for a breath of romance.

Coleman-Rayner/Coleman Rayner/East News

Pax has taken a bold step by asking his mother to “back off” and grant him and Carmen the space needed for their relationship to flourish naturally. The insider reports, “They’ve only just started hanging out, and Angie’s treating it like they’re headed to the altar!” As Pax asserts his desire for a less intrusive approach, it becomes evident that finding the balance between parental guidance and giving room for personal growth is a challenge faced by families, famous or not. Despite Carmen’s family history being unblemished, according to the insider, Angelina Jolie struggles to grant her approval for her son’s romantic relationship due to her fears of potential separation from him.

Angie has a fear of being left alone by her kids.

Ralph, PacificCoastNews/EAST NEWS

Beyond Pax’s budding romance, it seems Angelina Jolie grapples with a broader fear—being left alone as her children grow up and find their own paths. As her 22-year-old son Maddox expresses his readiness to explore the realm of dating, Jolie’s protective instincts kick in. Despite not wanting to hinder Maddox’s journey, she is, according to insiders, “petrified” at the thought of her children moving out and leaving her behind. The intricate balance between fostering independence and maintaining a close-knit family dynamic becomes a poignant theme in Jolie’s parenting journey. As her kids enter adulthood, Jolie is faced with the inevitable shift in dynamics, prompting reflections on the passage of time and the evolving nature of parent-child relationships.

Maddox was always Angie’s “main protector”.

Maddox is prepared to meet someone special. Sadly, Angelina is not ready to give a private space for her son, because he has always held a special place in her heart as her main protector. In reality, Angelina wouldn’t mind if he chose to remain single for an extended period. Angelina reassures Maddox that she isn’t attempting to hinder his dating life; however, she emphasizes the importance of him being discerning and thoughtful in his choices. Although he trusts his mom completely, Maddox, now approaching 23, is eager to assert his independence.

The prospect of her two eldest sons, Maddox and Pax, venturing into adult life simultaneously appears to be a source of concern for Angelina Jolie. The idea of both sons taking strides toward adulthood simultaneously seems to weigh on her, stirring a mix of emotions as she navigates the delicate balance between nurturing their independence and the fear of potentially being left behind in this new chapter of their lives.

At times, the process of separation between parents and their children can prove to be a challenging and emotionally intricate journey. As parents invest years nurturing, guiding, and fostering their children, a deep bond forms that can be tough to loosen.