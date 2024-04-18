Angelina Jolie Revealed a Fresh Tattoo, and People Noticed It’s Connected With a Special Person

Angelina Jolie has an extensive collection of body art, which includes detailed designs on her back and arms in various scripts. Recently the actress debuted with a new one that has a special meaning for her.

At the age of 48, the actress attended the Broadway opening night of The Outsiders, looking radiant. While on the red carpet with her youngest daughter, 15-year-old Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, she was photographed, revealing a new tattoo among her collection of other ink.

Angelina showcased a new tattoo on her inner forearm that reads, «Stay Gold.» This new ink is a heartfelt homage to a famous line from The Outsiders, spoken by one of the central characters in the play. The tattoo holds emotional significance for the show’s crew, as other producers also sport the same design, inked by Mark Mahoney, an artist who is also a friend of Jolie.

Jolie serves as one of the producers for the play, an adaptation of the cherished novel by S.E. Hinton. The play's description states: "This thrilling new Broadway musical navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, THE OUTSIDERS is a story of friendship, family, belonging… and the realization that there is still 'lots of good in the world.'"



Her 15-year-old daughter, Vivienne, who has a passion for theatre, also worked with Jolie on the project.