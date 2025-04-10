Anjelica Huston Reveals Her Hidden Health Struggle and How She’s Overcome It: "I'm Proud of Myself"
Anjelica Huston is opening up for the first time about a deeply personal chapter of her life — her battle with cancer. The Hollywood legend, known for her incredible roles in The Addams Family and The Witches, has always been admired for her strength and grace, both on and off screen.
She kept it a secret for all these years.
In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the 73-year-old actress shared that she was diagnosed with cancer shortly after the release of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum in 2019. Despite the shock of the diagnosis, she faced the challenge head-on, and now, she’s in the clear, reflecting on her journey with pride.
“It was a very serious moment for me,” Huston recalled, speaking from her ranch near the Sierra Nevada mountains. “I managed to survive it, and I'm proud of myself.”
She went on to say that the experience made her more mindful of how she approaches life, “It made me conscious of what I shouldn’t do, of places I shouldn’t go. One of those places was taking life too seriously. So now when the opportunity arises, I laugh, and I try not to make a big deal out of things.”
Even with the weight of her experience, Huston is far from slowing down.
After keeping her cancer battle private for 6 years, Huston decided to share her story with the hope of inspiring others. “There’s a lot to be said for talking about it and getting it out there and celebrating the fact that one’s come through,” she said. Huston’s journey serves as a reminder that life is both fragile and beautiful, and it’s the strength to keep moving forward that truly matters.
She’s set to star as Lady Tressilian in the upcoming Agatha Christie’s Towards Zero, a three-part limited series. The series premieres on April 16, and Huston couldn't be more excited.
While filming in the countryside of England, she was reminded of her childhood in Ireland, finding solace in the familiar landscape. “It was lovely. The local gentry were very reminiscent of the women I grew up with in the west of Ireland who were horse-loving riders, farmers, noble women,” she said.
Despite her impressive career and enduring talent, Huston is in no rush to retire.
Huston thoroughly enjoyed playing Lady Tressilian, especially the fact that most of her scenes were filmed from the comfort of a bed. And the good news is that she isn't really in the mood to retire.
“I can’t imagine such a thing,” she said when asked about the possibility. “I think it would be too much, even for me.” Huston’s love for her craft and her unwavering determination to continue working are truly inspiring.
When she found out she was cancer-free 4 years ago, she celebrated quietly, walking through her garden, savoring the moment. "I just walked in my garden and smelled the roses and thought how clever I was," she recalled.
Anjelica Huston’s resilience, wisdom, and passion for her work are clear in every step of her journey. With her upcoming role in Towards Zero and her unwavering positivity, she continues to be a shining example of strength and grace.
Fans and fellow actors alike admire her ability to navigate life's challenges with such poise, and it’s safe to say that her best work is still ahead of her. We can’t wait to see what she does next.