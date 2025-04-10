Anjelica Huston Reveals Her Hidden Health Struggle and How She’s Overcome It: "I'm Proud of Myself"

“It was a very serious moment for me,” Huston recalled, speaking from her ranch near the Sierra Nevada mountains. “I managed to survive it, and I'm proud of myself.”

She went on to say that the experience made her more mindful of how she approaches life, “It made me conscious of what I shouldn’t do, of places I shouldn’t go. One of those places was taking life too seriously. So now when the opportunity arises, I laugh, and I try not to make a big deal out of things.”