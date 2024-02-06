Anne Hathaway’s Behavior Slammed as Rude After Controversial Video of Her Waving to Fans

A video of Anne Hathaway had her fans debating whether she was being rude or not. The clip showed her interacting with fans after a Valentino fashion show in Italy.

Piovanotto Marco/ABACA/Abaca/East News , IPA/ABACA/Abaca/East News

While walking to her car, Hathaway told the excited crowd in Italian to calm down and explained that she couldn’t take photos with everyone because there were too many. However, she offered to stand and wave for photos. She apologized to a fan for not being able to take a photo because it would mean taking one with everyone.

RW/Associated Press/East News , RW/Associated Press/East News

“I cannot take photos with everyone,” Hathaway is saying in the video. “But I will stand here and wave if you would like to take a photo. I cannot sign; there are too many of you.” Hathaway thanked the crowd for their understanding.

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/East News , Vianney Le Caer/Invision/East News

Fans had mixed opinions. Some thought Hathaway was polite and not obligated to engage with fans, while others felt she was condescending and fake-polite. Hathaway, who has faced internet hate before, shared in 2022 that she learned to avoid negative news sites to protect her mental well-being. Reflecting on past criticism, she explained, “I had no desire to have anything to do with this negative energy. I would no longer create art from this place. I would no longer hold space for it, live in fear of it, nor speak its language for any reason.” Hathaway concluded, “Hate seems to me to be the opposite of life, in which nothing can grow properly.”

Being a celebrity can be incredibly challenging due to the frequent invasion of privacy. Celebrities often find themselves under constant scrutiny, with the public and media delving into their personal lives. The constant attention and lack of privacy can take a toll on their mental and emotional well-being.