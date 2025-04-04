Astronomers Spot a Mysterious New Planet That Breaks the Rules of Our Universe

This mysterious subject orbits a red dwarf 48 light-years from Earth and was discovered in the direction of the constellation of Ophiuchus, a region of space where other strange exoplanets have been found, but none like this one. The first observations showed that Enaiposha is a world with a radius 2.7 times that of Earth and a mass eight times greater. So far, we could think of it as a “super-Earth”. But by analyzing its density, astronomers realized that it’s not dense enough to be rocky, but it also doesn’t have the typical composition of gaseous planets. In other words, it’s an oddball.

Most puzzling is its atmosphere. Thanks to observations by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), astronomers have discovered an unexpected mix of elements: hydrogen, helium, methane, carbon dioxide, and... water! This brings it closer to being a “super-Venus,” a type of planet that has only existed in theory. But there’s a problem: Enaiposha shouldn’t exist in this state, because it doesn’t fit our current models of planet formation. So how did this mysterious world come to be?