At 57, Salma Hayek Is Praised as the «Icon of Fitness» After Sharing a Sultry Bikini Pic

Salma Hayek , 57, seems to become even more striking as she gets older. The actress flaunted her impressively toned figure in a daring black bikini, captured in a remarkable photograph by her 16-year-old daughter, Valentina Pinault.

Posted on her Instagram account on Saturday, the 57-year-old actress exuded tranquility while standing amidst the ocean’s expanse during the golden hour. She captioned the post , «It always helps to have a photographer in the family,» and tagged her daughter Valentina.

The photo quickly garnered a lot of attention and praise from her fans, amassing more than 400k likes within the first few days of being posted. One fan even exclaimed, «How can you be so hot!!!» while another described her as «the icon of fitness». Others also praised Salma’s teenage daughter, saying, ’’Vale is such an icon. Just like her mama.’’

Valentina, who is Salma’s only child, seems to be very close to her famous mom. She even appeared with her on the cover of Vogue Mexico in the 2022 issue.

During the interview, Hayek shared her experience of embracing motherhood later in life. And it appears that her daughter is growing to be as elegant as she is, as Hayek admitted, «We fight over clothes because she takes everything from my closet.»