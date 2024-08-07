Blake Lively Dons Britney Spears’ Iconic Dress, Sparking a Heated Debate on Who Wore It Best

Blake Lively is busy promoting her upcoming film It Ends With Us. From print-on-print archival dresses to floral ensembles, Blake’s fashion choices throughout the promos have made headlines. However, her latest Versace Butterfly dress for the premiere is a standout. It’s the same dress Britney Spears wore in 2002 for Versace’s show in Milan.

Blake surprised the public by wearing a truly iconic dress.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/East News

Blake Lively, who famously styles herself, dug deep into Versace’s archives for the New York City premiere of her new film It Ends With Us. For the big night, the actress wore the iconic rainbow Versace dress that Britney Spears memorably donned in 2002. Lively chose the piece from Versace’s spring/summer 2003 collection specifically to pay tribute to Spears. To double down on the look, Lively wore her hair in soft waves, similar to Spears’ hairstyle when she wore the dress to Versace’s Milan Fashion Week show on Oct. 1, 2002.

Blake also paid a sweet tribute to Britney on Instagram.

Blake also wrote a heartfelt note honoring Britney in her stories on Instagram and mentioned her upcoming biopic. "The ultimate queen who made us all want to sparkle and write and share our stories," Blake wrote alongside a picture of Britney beaming in the dress. "Britney, us millennials all have a story of a moment, or of years that you made us want to shine and inspire awe, with strength, and joy and immensely hard work. Thank you for your example and your contribution to women telling their stories. So excited about your biopic and all you have to come."

People online cannot decide who wore the dress better.

© dpa picture alliance / Alamy Stock Photo , CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/East News CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/East News

The news sparked a heated debate online on who wore it best. Some people believe Britney rocked the look. "Sorry, but Britney rocked this lovely dress waaaaaay waaaaay better!" one user says, and the other one also comments, "And the winner goes to Britney." Others give their support to Blake. "I’m sorryyyyy am I missing something? BLAKE LOOKS SO ELEGANT AND definitely wins this look. Gorgeous! Both are beautiful, but Blake is a timeless beauty!" a netizen wrote. Others ask people not to make comparisons and state that both of them look gorgeous. "Both look beautiful. But instead of saying who wore it better, watch Blake's excitement in given the opportunity to wear this lovely dress. We shouldn't be saying who wore better but praising 2 beautiful women who have great careers, had 4 kids and 2 kids. And keep uplifting other women," one user commented. On which side are you?