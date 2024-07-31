Blake Lively’s Latest Outfit Choices Met Fans Disagreement — Here’s Why

Blake Lively rocked a bold red catsuit, paying tribute to her husband Ryan Reynolds’ legendary Deadpool costume. While her daring outfit turned heads, not everyone was thrilled with her fashion statement, sparking some criticism.

At the New York City premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine, Blake Lively turned heads by channeling her husband Ryan Reynolds’ iconic Deadpool suit. But this time, the skintight look was more about high fashion than superhero vibes. Lively's stunning red catsuit, designed by Atelier Versace, was a nod to the label's fall 2024 collection. With its off-the-shoulder cut, red latex-like material, and intricately embroidered bodice, it showcased Lively's signature red carpet style, reminiscent of her many Met Gala looks.

The actress was accompanied by her friend and model Gigi Hadid, who stole the spotlight on the red (and yellow) carpet for Deadpool & Wolverine, matching their outfits to the film’s iconic characters. While Lively rocked a deep red catsuit, Hadid opted for a playful yellow Miu Miu ensemble, giving a nod to Wolverine in a less superhero-esque way. The pair snapped plenty of photos with Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, making it a red carpet to remember.

And just hours after wowing the crowd on the red carpet, Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid made another fashion statement at Jazz at Lincoln Center for the afterparty. This time, their outfits continued the tribute to the film’s iconic characters and their signature colors. Lively arrived arm-in-arm with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, in a striking blue ruched Balmain minidress from the Spring/Summer 2024 collection. The dress, adorned with red enamel roses, was paired perfectly with red pumps. She completed her look with a matching red bow in her sweeping high ponytail, a bold red lip, and red nails.

Blake Lively's red carpet looks always spark a buzz, and this time was no different. While many fans were all about her outfits, showering her with praise like "Icon" and "Girl, you SLAYED that fit!!!," others felt her choices weren’t quite right for her age.

As usual, Lively’s fashion choices have sparked widespread discussion. One commenter wrote, "These are some of the ugliest outfits I’ve ever seen, lol," expressing displeasure with the star's outfit. "It's giving ketchup and mustard, lol," another person joked, referring to the contrasting colors of Blake and Gigi on the red carpet. However, most comments were positive, with many appreciating the tribute Blake made to her husband in honor of his upcoming film premiere, highlighting the love and support she consistently shows him.

That's one of their first public appearances since the famous couple missed their usual red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala.

