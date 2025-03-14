Blake Lively Shares Genius Mom Hack After Social Media Return, and Fans Make a Curious Comparison

By sweatpants, she meant putting on a black swimsuit with a cutout, which she covered up with a crocheted tie-up sarong. What was endearing about the picture was Lively, standing with her feet encased in a pair of paper bags, holding hands with her daughter. The actress shares 4 children with husband Ryan Reynolds: Olin, 2, Betty, 5, Inez, 8, and James, 10.

The picture had an explanation as well. Lively wrote, “Barton Springs Park Bathroom. Your kid forgets their shoes, but you have yours on. So naturally, you given [sic] them yours. Then you mom hack... Paper Bags ✅ No Shoes ✅ No Problem ✅.”

One comment fanned over the look, “The last picture reminds me of the I Love Lucy episode in Paris with the burlap dresses. You could start a trend of paper bag shoes!😉” Many fanned over the shoes and the picture, indicating that Lively’s sense of humor is back, along with her social media presence.

Here go some more cool looks from Lively.