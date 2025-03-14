Blake Lively Shares Genius Mom Hack After Social Media Return, and Fans Make a Curious Comparison
Blake Lively has been off the social media radar for a while, and her return to Instagram is marked with the promotion of her new movie, Another Simple Favor, with Anna Kendrick. Along with showing off some utterly gorgeous looks, Lively is back with her trademark humor and happy to share a “mom hack” with her fans.
Blake Lively stunned with svelte avatar at the movie premiere.
Lively began with sharing her photos for her new movie, looking gorgeous in a dual-latex ensemble by Renee Masoomian, pairing it with the Christian Louboutin Pluminette sandals. While the latex might have been much for the Texas heat, Lively looked cool and shared more pictures of the event.
She also expressed gratitude, captioning her post, “Thank you to the very best audience. Texas turns it out. Making this movie was already the gift, every element of it. To share it with you all and feel the love returned to us was the best feeling. Thank you for having us, Austin. And yes. It’s latex.”
Close to the heels of this post, came another couple of social media interactions with Lively wearing more smashing outfits. One was an embellished pink blazer and pants that she paired with a white body con top, carrying a studded “martini glass” purse with it, as a nod to the first movie of the franchise.
Fans commented on her look, calling her “sparkle kween” and that she looked stunning.
Her “mom hack” was nothing short of genius!
Lively seemingly hinted at the end of her movie promotional marathon, as she captioned a carousel of pictures, “I know how fortunate I am to work with each of you. Thank you to my friends and loved ones for making this weekend so special. Ok. Back to sweatpants now. That was fun.”
By sweatpants, she meant putting on a black swimsuit with a cutout, which she covered up with a crocheted tie-up sarong. What was endearing about the picture was Lively, standing with her feet encased in a pair of paper bags, holding hands with her daughter. The actress shares 4 children with husband Ryan Reynolds: Olin, 2, Betty, 5, Inez, 8, and James, 10.
The picture had an explanation as well. Lively wrote, “Barton Springs Park Bathroom. Your kid forgets their shoes, but you have yours on. So naturally, you given [sic] them yours. Then you mom hack... Paper Bags ✅ No Shoes ✅ No Problem ✅.”
One comment fanned over the look, “The last picture reminds me of the I Love Lucy episode in Paris with the burlap dresses. You could start a trend of paper bag shoes!😉” Many fanned over the shoes and the picture, indicating that Lively’s sense of humor is back, along with her social media presence.
Here go some more cool looks from Lively.
