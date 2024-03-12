Blake Lively Shares the «Rule» She and Ryan Reynolds Set When They Began Dating

Blake Lively spilled some juicy details about how she and Ryan Reynolds were totally into balancing work and life when they first started dating. So, during a chat on Amber Tamblyn’s show Further Ado, this 36-year-old Gossip Girl star spilled the tea on the one ’rule’ they set back in 2011 at the beginning of their love story.

She said they made a deal to put each other first, ahead of their crazy work schedules.

«When Ryan and I got together, we made a rule not to work at the same time,» Lively shared. «So that we could always prioritize our personal life.» «That takes working really hard when we’re not,» Lively continued. «Just like financial planning and sustaining that — it takes balance.»

Lively, who’s 36, and Ryan Reynolds, who’s 47 and famous for Deadpool and Wolverine, got together in 2011 and tied the knot in 2012. They’re now proud parents of four kids — James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and their youngest, who’s just 1 year old."

Lively later mentioned that she was used to pushing herself hard without taking breaks.

The Gossip Girl, in particular, kept her constantly on the move, with six years of shooting and sometimes tackling three episodes simultaneously. Regarding their approach to parenting alongside their busy schedules, Reynolds shared how they emphasize the importance of self-awareness to their kids. He expressed that they’re genuinely interested in their children’s daily lives and strive to communicate openly with them.

Reynolds also highlighted the joy he finds in walking his kids to and from school, emphasizing that today’s parents are better equipped to support their children emotionally compared to when he was young. He stressed the importance of fostering self-awareness in their kids above all else.