Body Language Hacks That Can Help You Win People Over in Seconds

According to Michael Ellsberg, a body language expert, eye contact is one of the most important tools for face-to-face interaction. Proper eye contact signifies honesty, sincerity, approachability, attentiveness, and a willingness to listen. Just be careful not to come across as overly inquisitive; otherwise, it can be a very effective communication method.

A person who maintains eye contact during conversations demonstrates self-confidence and can instill a sense of security. Conversely, looking away or down while speaking to someone is often perceived as a sign of insecurity.

Lillian Glass, another body language expert and author of The Body Language Advantage, states that strong eye contact is the greatest indicator of confidence. "Confident people are always looking up, never down at the table, the ground, or their feet," Glass said. "Whether in conversation or just walking in the office hallway, they're looking at other people. They're engaging them through their eye contact."