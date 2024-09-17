Boy With a Rare Condition Appears Older Than His Age but Fills the Internet With Joy

Logan Pacl is no ordinary teenager. At 17, he battles a rare, devastating condition known as Sanfilippo syndrome. It's a cruel disorder often dubbed "childhood Alzheimer's" for the heartbreaking way it robs children of their cognitive abilities, just as Alzheimer's does to the elderly. Imagine the unthinkable—watching your child’s memories fade, their development unravels, right before your eyes.

At first, everything seemed normal.

For Logan’s family, the heartbreak began early. Born in 2007 with his twin brother Austin, Logan seemed like any other healthy baby. Both boys hit their developmental milestones—until Logan began to fall behind. A year in, the red flags emerged: while Austin was speaking, Logan remained silent. The difference between the brothers grew, signaling the start of a devastating journey. Sanfilippo syndrome doesn’t just rob children of their future—it erases their past.

Then the news of the diagnosis hit the parents, something no one could have anticipated.

As Logan’s condition worsened, with chronic infections and a noticeably swollen belly, Noelle and William were left searching for answers. In January 2010, they learned that Logan had Sanfilippo syndrome, a terminal illness with no cure or treatment, and a life expectancy that typically extends only into the late teens. "I’ll never forget the day we got the phone call. The genetic counselor on the other end went on and on, and all I thought was, well get to the part on how we fix this. Then she said it, 'This disease is terminal, and there is no cure or treatment,'" his parents recall. Noelle recalled her initial reaction, grappling with the news that the disease was terminal. The weight of the diagnosis was overwhelming, leaving her with a heart that felt as though it had dropped into her stomach. The severity of the situation rendered her unable to process much beyond the devastating reality.

Noelle described the experience of mourning not just the child she had but the life she had envisioned for him, a life that was abruptly stolen away. The medical advice they received was minimal and unhelpful, simply advising them to take Logan home and cherish their time with him. This lack of concrete guidance only deepened their sense of helplessness. In their search for hope, Noelle and William discovered an experimental stem cell transplant through online research. Inspired by the success of another mother’s child, they decided to pursue the same treatment for Logan. So, Pacl went through a tough three-month treatment that was basically a bone marrow transplant. He had to endure chemotherapy to wipe out his immune system so it could accept the new stem cells. It was a risky procedure, but it seems to have helped with some of Logan’s physical symptoms.

"Life with Logan is anything but typical."

At 17, Logan’s life is very different from that of most teenagers. Losing his ability to speak at a young age was tough for him and his family, but over time, he’s become more easygoing. "Life with Logan is anything but typical. Each day is a battle to maintain the skills he still has," his mother Noelle said. Every day, the Pacl family works hard to help Logan keep his skills. This includes practicing walking, fine motor skills, communication, and focus. Even with the challenges, Noelle says they manage to find joy in their time together. Since Logan’s cognitive abilities are similar to those of a 9 to 12-month-old, he uses a Pecs (Picture Exchange Communication System) binder to communicate with his mom. Noelle has also picked up on his body language to understand his needs. Logan loves being active. He enjoys hiking, swimming, and daily walks. He likes looking at books, even though he can’t read them, and watching movies. His favorite thing is jumping on a trampoline, which Noelle says is a must-have for him.

His mother uses social media to spread awareness about his condition.

Since 2020, Noelle has been a vocal advocate for Sanfilippo syndrome, using TikTok to share her family's story. Her videos have reached a global audience, raising awareness about the disorder and encouraging other parents to seek early diagnosis for their children. Although Logan’s future is uncertain, the Pacl family is committed to making the most of their time together. Noelle and William used to avoid thinking about what lies ahead, but now they focus on cherishing every moment with Logan and ensuring he enjoys his time to the fullest. Noelle notes that among Sanfilippo parents, there’s a bit of a joke that all their children seem like siblings, sharing similar features like bushy eyebrows, a low nasal bridge, and large, round stomachs.

Even with the demands of caring for Logan, Noelle keeps life as normal as possible for Logan’s siblings, Austin and Aidyn. She acknowledges that having a brother with special needs can bring its own set of benefits. As for sharing Logan’s journey online, Noelle remains thoughtful about what she posts. While she plans to continue sharing, she’s careful to respect her family’s privacy. "We just live in the moment," his mother said. "And if something comes up, and we're like, we can make that, we'll do it."