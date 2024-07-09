Brad Pitt Makes Rare Appearance With His Girlfriend — People Are Noticing the Same Thing

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Inés de Ramón seem to be going strong. However, they prefer to keep their relationship private and rarely appear together in public. Recently, when they attended an event together, many people spotted a curious detail about de Ramón's appearance that created quite a stir online.

The 60-year-old actor and his 34-year-old girlfriend, a jewelry executive, visited Silverstone Circuit in Northampton, England, for a special date. They held hands and smiled for photos while enjoying the annual event. Pitt, who was there all weekend for his upcoming summer 2025 movie F1, wore a yellow bomber jacket and a matching bucket hat. De Ramón wore a cute blue babydoll dress with black boots and a gold necklace.

The couple made a rare but welcome public appearance, having reportedly been together since late 2022. The jewelry designer is said to have met Pitt through a mutual friend, and their connection was strong enough that Pitt invited her to several high-profile events and asked her to move into his Los Angeles home. Sources say Pitt and de Ramón are now living together, although she still keeps her previous home.

Quoin Pics/Everett Collection/East News

The relationship between de Ramón and Pitt appears to be strong. Sources close to Pitt reveal that he is very happy with his girlfriend of over a year. An insider mentions that living together has brought them closer, indicating that their relationship is more serious than casual dating. According to the source, de Ramón is a great match for Pitt, and he loves many things about her.

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News , Quoin Pics/Everett Collection/East News

Following the couple's rare public appearance, people rushed to comment on the photos. Many found similarities between de Ramón and Pitt's ex, Angelina Jolie. "She definitely resembles Angelina," one follower wrote. "She looks like Angelina in her 30s," another user agreed. "She’s definitely got Angelina vibes! She’s beautiful," another follower added.