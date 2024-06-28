Victoria Beckham Recalls a Specific Event When Her Daughter Harper, 12, Felt “Embarrassed” by Her Dad

When yet another picture of David Beckham kissing or hugging his daughter Harper appears, people rush to criticize his parenting. His ways of expressing love and affection for his daughter have been called unhealthy and inappropriate. Many wonder how Harper feels about it, and Victoria Beckham revealed that there has been an incident where their daughter asked David to step back.

Victoria Beckham mentioned that her husband, David Beckham, felt “heartbroken” by a request their daughter, Harper Beckham, made about being dropped off at school. The fashion designer shared this during an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast, hosted by Dax Shepard. While talking to the podcast host about her life and career, she shared stories about her family, including her husband David, whom she married in 1999. At one point in the episode, Victoria discussed an experience involving her daughter Harper related to the school run.

Victoria said, “David was having this conversation the other day when he was dropping off Harper. She was like, ’Daddy, can you drop me a little bit away from the school?’” Victoria added that he was “heartbroken.” The entrepreneur further commented on the podcast, “She’s our youngest daughter, and he was like, ’Oh really, this is happening.’” Victoria added, “And then he was like, ’If it’s uncool that David Beckham’s your dad ...’ I mean, let’s be honest, what hope do most of the other kids have?”

David Beckham and Harper share a special bond. They are often seen together, and David frequently expresses his affection for his daughter. However, he has often been criticized for kissing his daughter on the lips. David sees nothing wrong with it and says it’s his way of showing love.

The ex-Manchester United player explained that he kisses all his kids on the lips. He often shares lovely photos of himself and his kids on social media, showing his love and affection. In fact, he said that the only child he doesn’t kiss on the lips is his son Brooklyn because he’s older, and it might be seen as strange.

Many parents love kissing their kids on the lips to show their love. But it turns out there are some risks involved with it, apart from personal boundaries. In fact, medical experts warn that kissing kids on the lips might lead to some unwanted health consequences.