Britney Spears Is Named 6th “Greatest Pop Star” of The 21st Century, People Are Not Happy

Britney Spears was recently named the sixth “Greatest Pop Star” of the 21st century, sparking intense reactions among fans and critics alike. While some applaud the recognition of Spears’ undeniable influence on pop music and culture, others argue that she deserves a higher spot, given her impact on the industry and the challenges she’s overcome.

Billboard’s “Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century” list has created a stir as it continues to reveal artists who’ve left an undeniable mark on the music world over the last 25 years. While the top five spots remain undisclosed, Billboard has released the artists ranked 5 through 25. Here’s some of the lineup: 25. Katy Perry

24. Ed Sheeran

23. Bad Bunny

22. One Direction

21. Lil Wayne

20. Bruno Mars

19. BTS

18. The Weeknd

17. Shakira

16. Jay-Z

15. Miley Cyrus

14. Justin Timberlake

13. Nicki Minaj

12. Eminem

11. Usher

Adele is the 10th place.

Adele claims the 10th spot on Billboard’s “Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century” list, standing out for her unique impact on the pop landscape. Billboard noted that while the early 2010s were dominated by high-energy, dance-pop hits promoting a party-fueled lifestyle, Adele’s soulful, retro-inspired sound brought a refreshing change to the charts. Her heartfelt ballads and powerhouse vocals cut through the trend-driven pop of the era, redefining mainstream music with depth and emotion.



Following Adele on the list, Ariana Grande ranks at 9, with Justin Bieber at 8, and Kanye West in 7th place, each recognized for their distinctive contributions to modern pop culture.

Britney is the 6th place.

Britney Spears has secured the 6th spot on Billboard’s list of the “Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century,” a testament to her lasting impact on music and pop culture. Known as the “Princess of Pop,” Britney dominated the 2000s, setting a high bar with her catchy hits, magnetic performances, and undeniable influence on future generations of pop stars. Billboard noted that while record labels have often tried to replicate her success, they haven’t quite captured her unique charm.

Fans of Britney were not happy

Britney Spears fans were vocal in their disappointment over her 6th place ranking on Billboard’s “Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century” list, with many arguing she deserved a spot in the top 3.



One fan criticized the ranking, saying, “What kind of bad joke is this? There was not, nor will there be, a pop star who caused the same impact that she had and has on popular culture. Practically pop as we know it today was thanks to her.”



Fans emphasized that Britney’s influence transcends her active career, with one remarking, “Even in her ‘retirement,’ Britney Spears remains an influential blueprint for today’s pop stars.” Many feel she’s the closest the world has come to a pop icon since Michael Jackson or Madonna, reinforcing her place as a defining force in modern pop music.

The 5th place went to Lady Gaga.

Lady Gaga takes the 5th spot on Billboard’s list, and her inclusion has sparked plenty of discussion. Billboard notes that when considering the entirety of pop star greatness over the last 25 years, it’s hard to think of a more iconic sound than the “Rahhh, rahhh, ah-ah-ahhh!” from her 2009 hit “Bad Romance.”



The song and its groundbreaking presentation made an unforgettable impact on the pop world, cementing Gaga’s place as a cultural force. As Billboard put it, “Every millimeter of Lady Gaga’s 2009 single, and how it was presented to the world, stood out as special—burned into the memory of any pop fan paying the slightest bit of attention 15 years ago, and largely remaining so today.”

As the list nears its conclusion, all eyes are on the top spots. We predict that the top spots will come down to three legendary figures: Beyoncé, Michael Jackson, and Madonna. Each of these artists has had an indelible impact on pop music.

