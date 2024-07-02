Brooke Shields Shined on the Red Carpet, But Odd Details Sparked Discussion

Brooke Shields lit up the red carpet at the 77th Annual Tony Awards with her vibrant and sunny fashion choice, though it did spark some debate.

Shields wowed in a bright, cheerful dress featuring a plunging sequin top that caught the light with every move. Cinched at the waist with a stylish bow, the dress flowed into a pleated skirt that added a playful touch. The back of the dress showcased a center-back slit, giving it an elegant yet contemporary flair.

However, it was Shields’ footwear that truly stole the show. Opting for comfort and style, the actress stepped out in bright yellow Crocs. “I got my Crocs! I couldn’t do this in heels!” she told a reporter on the red carpet, highlighting her practical yet fashionable choice. The classic, perforated clogs proved that comfort can indeed coexist with glamour.