Bruce Willis Celebrates 70 With Extended Family, Making Fans Say Same Thing
Bruce Willis celebrated his 70th birthday on March 19, 2025, with ex-wife Demi Moore happily joining in the festivities alongside their three daughters—Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout LaRue. Moore, who has recently received acclaim for her standout performance in The Substance, shared joyful family photos that sparked a wave of emotional reactions from fans, all echoing the same sentiment.
Fans love Bruce Willis’ blended family.
Although Demi Moore and Bruce Willis ended their 13-year marriage in 2000, their bond and affection have endured. They share three daughters—Rumer (36), Scout (33), and Tallulah (31). Demi Moore went on to marry Ashton Kutcher, a union that also concluded in divorce, while Bruce married Emma Heming Willis in 2009. Together, they have two daughters: Mabel (12) and Evelyn (10).
In a 2020 birthday tribute to Willis, Demi Moore captioned a picture of them with a heartfelt message: “Happy birthday, Bruce! Thankful for our blended family.” Earlier in 2020, she posted a nostalgic photo of herself and Willis from when their children were still only babies.
Fans were devastated when Bruce Willis stepped away from acting because of health issues. He was first diagnosed with aphasia in 2022, followed by frontotemporal dementia in 2023. At the time, Willis was 67, and the announcement prompted a flood of sympathy on social media, particularly due to the condition’s effects on behavior, language, and communication.
As one fan wrote, “I was thinking of him today for some reason. He popped into mind. Glad you guys were all there for him.”
Emma Heming Willis had a message to share with her husband’s “Die Hard” fans!
Bruce’s wife, Emma, also took to social media to wish her husband a happy birthday, and her message was as much a tribute to him, as a message for his fans, “It’s Bruce’s birthday, and if there’s one thing I know, it’s that there’s no greater fan than a Bruce fan. So flood him with all the love today—he will feel it, I swear he will. You are one powerful bunch. I love how you rally for him, and I’m so grateful that he has you.” She posted a nostalgic picture of him, of better health, with Willis perched on an ATV and posing with a grin for the camera.
Willis’s daughters were quick to respond, with Tallulah writing, “We love him!!” and Scout appreciating Emma with the comment, “This is so beautiful Emma!”
Fans poured out their love for him, “All love and good energy for Mr. Willis! Happy, happy birthday! What a gift you are to the world.” Another wrote, “We love you, Bruce!! May every good thing you’ve ever done radiate around you today and every day.”
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore left fans feeling emotional.
Demi Moore uploaded several pictures in the birthday post for her ex-husband, writing a simple but heartfelt message: “Happy birthday, BW! We love you ♥️” Along with a picture of her with Willis, there were more of him with their daughters, and couple with his granddaughter, Louetta Isley Thomas Willis, 23 months, who is Rumer’s daughter.
Witnessing Bruce Willis in a fragile state but embraced by his devoted family led countless fans to echo a shared sentiment.
An emotional fan wrote, “These photos make me so happy and so sad at the same time. We love you, BW!”
Another commented, “A life lived right when you are surrounded by this kind of love... Bruce, you are so special. Happy Birthday!”
More fans echoed the same emotion, appreciating the love in the pictures, as one exclaimed, “May I just say how genuinely admirable the bond you built after your marriage ended is? Says all about how nice and down-to-earth people you are, and that family will always come first, no matter what.”
Some users asked where Emma was in the pictures, prompting one fan to shut them down with the comment, “Lovely blended family. All the criticism about ‘where is his wife?’ is so naive. She’s no doubt having a much-needed break, supported by Demi. They’re working as a team to support his needs and believe me, it will be truly difficult and draining. Good on them 👏. Love Bruce and the pictures won’t and don’t tell the true story, but it’s heartwarming to see him smile and look happy.”
