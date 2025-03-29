Bruce Willis Celebrates 70 With Extended Family, Making Fans Say Same Thing

Although Demi Moore and Bruce Willis ended their 13-year marriage in 2000, their bond and affection have endured. They share three daughters—Rumer (36), Scout (33), and Tallulah (31). Demi Moore went on to marry Ashton Kutcher, a union that also concluded in divorce, while Bruce married Emma Heming Willis in 2009. Together, they have two daughters: Mabel (12) and Evelyn (10).

In a 2020 birthday tribute to Willis, Demi Moore captioned a picture of them with a heartfelt message: “Happy birthday, Bruce! Thankful for our blended family.” Earlier in 2020, she posted a nostalgic photo of herself and Willis from when their children were still only babies.