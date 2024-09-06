Bruce Willis’ Daughter Shares Health Update After He Is “No Longer Able to Communicate Verbally”

When a loved one is diagnosed with a serious illness, it can be incredibly overwhelming for the entire family. Bruce Willis’ daughter, Tallulah Willis, recently shared an emotional update, highlighting the deep love and connection they continue to maintain, despite the challenges they face.

Bruce was diagnosed with dementia.

Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in February 2023, which his family shared with the public. FTD affects the frontal and temporal parts of the brain, leading to different neurodegenerative conditions that impact behavior, communication, and decision-making.

The condition causes problems with langauge and memory.

In a statement shared on the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration’s website, Bruce Willis' family – his wife Emma, ex-wife Demi Moore, and his daughters – revealed that the speech and memory issues that led to his retirement in May 2022 were actually just one of the many symptoms of dementia that Bruce is now facing.

Bruce Willis’ daughter gave a “painful” update.

Tallulah Willis recently shared a health update on her dad, Bruce Willis, who stepped away from acting after his dementia diagnosis. She shared, "It’s the same, which in this situation is a good thing. Our visits have so much love and I feel that, and that overarches anything for me – being able to have that connection. I know he knows how much I love him, I know how much he loves me. I know how much he loves all of us."