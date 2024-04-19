Bruce Willis’ Wife and Daughter Attend the "Pulp Fiction" 30th Anniversary on His Behalf and People Are Worried

Tallulah Willis and Emma Heming Willis attended the 30th Anniversary Celebration of Pulp Fiction , the iconic 1994 movie starring Bruce Willis. Due to his ongoing battle with aphasia, which has developed into frontotemporal dementia, the actor's wife and daughter made a point to be there in his stead, ensuring his presence was honored.

Emma, 45, who is the actor’s second wife, chose a jet-black pantsuit complemented by coordinating high-heeled shoes. She rounded off her outfit with a low-cut beige blouse, and her luscious dark brown hair was swept back into a sleek bun.

The actor's 30-year-old daughter, Tallulah, opted for a yellow T-shirt and jeans. As her father was absent from the event, Tallulah affectionately played tribute to him by wearing a black cap adorned with his first name in crisp white lettering.

Fans couldn't help but feel a pang of sadness in the absence of their beloved star, Bruce. Many took to social media, questioning, "Where is Bruce Willis?" and expressing that they "miss" him dearly.

Concerns were also raised about what his absence might indicate regarding his health. One fan expressed, "Bruce, I hope you are doing okay :("