Cher, 78, Makes a Hot Appearance With Boyfriend, 38 — One Detail Catches People’s Eyes

Cher, the 78-year-old iconic singer and her boyfriend, who is 40 years younger, stole the show during their recent appearance in Cannes. The pair, who have been dating since 2022, seemed more in love than ever. And one new detail about Cher made her appear even more radiant.

On Thursday, Cher and boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards attended the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS gala in Cannes. The pair packed on the PDA as they passionately kissed on the red carpet. The singer, whose full name is Cherilyn Sarkisian, dazzled in a form-fitting gown adorned with sheer panels. She enhanced her look with a luxurious fur coat and paired it with platform heels encrusted with stones.

© UPI / Alamy Stock Photo , STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP/East News STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP/East News

Cher’s lustrous, jet-black hair cascaded down her back in elegant spirals, perfectly parted at the center. Soft makeup accentuated her beautiful features, with a rosy blush adding a touch of radiance. However, what really caught people’s eyes was the silver-toned nose ring that the singer debuted.

Fans online gushed over how happy and radiant the couple appeared together. One person wrote, ''Crazy to say, but they really look good together!'' another added, ''They are a cute couple.''

Others cheered on the music star, saying, ''You go girl!''