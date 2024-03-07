Cole Sprouse Reveals Why He’s Never Reunited With Friends Cast Since Playing David Schwimmer’s Son

After portraying Ross Geller’s young son Ben, Cole Sprouse revealed he has never run into any of the Friends cast as adults. But let’s explore why and learn who he does keep in touch with after all.

Cole Sprouse, looking back on his stint as Ben Geller on Friends from 2000 to 2002 when he was just seven.

He mentioned how Friends has become a big deal over time, even though he was only in 10 episodes. Plus, he acknowledged that being a kid back then gave him a different perspective compared to the older cast members who were there for much longer.

He was asked if he’s had any interactions with his former cast members from Friends, including David Schwimmer, who portrayed his onscreen father. Sprouse, known for his role in Riverdale, reveals they’ve never crossed paths as adults.

Time flies for everyone, including Hollywood stars.

Reflecting on the years following his time on the show, the actor admits, “I’ve actually never had the chance or never bumped into any of them,” referring to Schwimmer, as well as Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and the late Matthew Perry.

Sprouse finds it amusing that not running into his former costars in Hollywood is «almost more rare than the opposite.» He chuckles, «I thought for sure I would’ve bumped into them.» Aniston, 55, expressed surprise at Sprouse’s «crazy» adult age during a 2023 interview with Adam Sandler. «What?» Aniston exclaimed, raising her hands in surprise. «He was so little!»

But there’s one person he stays in touch with consistently.

While he and his brother remain close with «all the Suite Life cast and crew,» Sprouse reveals, «the only person that I have pretty consistent communication with from that period» is Adam Sandler, his costar in the 1999 hit film Big Daddy. «I still talk to him,» the actor adds.

In a 2022 interview, Sprouse mentioned that unlike the Friends cast, he has also encountered Sandler at events. «I really admire his career,» he remarked. «He’s got a wonderful balance between art and commerce.»

Did you like Cole Sprouse's portrayal of little Ben on Friends? Also, did you hear about Salma Hayek expressing gratitude to Adam Sandler for revitalizing her career, stating that Hollywood wouldn't offer her comedy roles otherwise?


