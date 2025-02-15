David Beckham Tries to Kiss His Daughter Harper, 13, and People Point Out Her Reaction

This incident has sparked debate online, with some defending Beckham’s affectionate parenting style, while others found the moment uncomfortable. Beckham has previously faced criticism for kissing his children on the lips, a gesture he insists is a natural expression of love in his family. Neither David nor Victoria Beckham has publicly addressed the latest controversy.

The moment, captured in a Paris Match clip from January 30, has recently gained attention and discussion.

Reactions to the video were mixed. Some viewers questioned the gesture, with comments like, “That’s kind of weird,” and “Daughter?” Others defended Beckham, arguing that the criticism was misplaced.

One person wrote, “Why do people always think the worse off someone. That’s his daughter. He loves her. Leave him alone,” while another added, “He still sees her as his little girl.” People continued to defend David, saying, “He obviously loves his daughter, but he has to remember she is a young woman now not a little girl, but probably will always be a little girl to him,” “Once a dad. Always a dad,” and, “He loves that girl. Such a sweet dad.”

Some, however, pointed to Harper’s reaction, suggesting it spoke for itself.

Fans were quick to point out Harper’s reaction, commenting, “‘Dad please don’t embarrass me,’ they grow up so fast,” “She’s like, ‘Dad, don’t embarrass me.’ Love it, nothing wrong with showing affection to your children, no matter how old they are!” One person even found the situation very familiar, saying, “My kid does the exact same thing.”

David Beckham has always been known as a devoted family man, often sharing heartwarming moments with his children. Over the years, he has expressed his love and affection for them in many ways, whether through social media posts, public outings, or simply being present in their lives. As a father of four, Beckham has spoken about the importance of being close to his kids and making them feel supported, no matter how busy his career gets.

His bond with Harper, his youngest, has especially captured the public’s attention, as they often enjoy father-daughter activities together, from attending fashion shows to playful moments at home. For many, these interactions highlight the strong relationship they share, built on love, trust, and mutual respect.

Of course, every family expresses affection differently, and what feels natural to one may not be the same for another.

Beckham’s sweet moment with Harper sparked discussion, but it also showed how present and engaged he is as a father. In a world where parents are often too busy to spend quality time with their children, seeing a dad who openly cherishes his bond with his daughter is refreshing.

Beckham has never shied away from showing his love for his kids, and despite differing opinions, his dedication to fatherhood remains clear. At the end of the day, what truly matters is the happiness and comfort of his family, and judging by the way his children speak about him, it’s clear they feel loved and supported every step of the way.