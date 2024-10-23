“He’d File for Divorce,” Victoria Beckham Reveals David Has Never Seen Her With Real Eyebrows

Victoria Beckham didn’t earn the nickname “Posh Spice” for no reason! Undoubtedly, the former Spice Girls member is dedicated to beauty. Therefore, it’s unsurprising that when it comes to her routine, there’s one rule she’s unwilling to compromise on.

Since her rise to fame in the 1990s, Victoria Beckham has been renowned for her glamorous persona. Transforming her passion for fashion and beauty into a highly successful business, she now unveils that her dedication extends to her personal life. She goes as far as stating that her husband, David Beckham, has never seen her without drawn-on eyebrows.



“My desert island [product] is definitely my brow,” Victoria shared. “You know, David has never seen me without my brow. Honestly, he’d file for divorce, he would.”

Although the 49-year-old is passionate about beauty, she firmly denies certain cosmetic procedures. Addressing rumors about a possible surgery, Victoria remarked, “People have also said that I’ve had a nose job. Never had a nose job, always had a nose like this.” Rather than surgical alterations, the former musician attributed her enhanced features to her makeup skills. “It is the nose trick and that is where I love my Bronzing Brick,” she said. “Each compact has two different tones, so you can use it to contour as well as to bronze.”

Victoria pays attention not only to the products applied to her skin but also to internal nourishment for her skin’s health. She incorporates supplements into her routine, including omega-3 fish oil, magnesium, vitamin C, zinc, and various other vitamins daily. Additionally, she begins her day with apple cider vinegar before her morning workout and follows it up with collagen intake immediately after.