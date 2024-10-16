David Beckham’s Lip Kiss With Daughter Sparks Discussion: Here’s Why He Does It

David Beckham has faced considerable scrutiny over his affectionate parenting style, particularly his practice of kissing his children on the lips. Critics often question this gesture, finding it unusual for parents and their kids to share such intimate displays of affection.

In response to the backlash, Beckham has clarified his approach to parenting. He frequently shares moments with his youngest daughter, Harper, who is now 12, highlighting their close bond. Harper was born in 2011, and Beckham and his wife, Victoria, are also proud parents to three sons: Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz. During a Facebook Live session, Beckham expressed his views on love and family, that they aim to show their kids how much they care. He said, “I got criticized for kissing my daughter on the lips the other day. I kiss all my kids on the lips.”

He acknowledged that Brooklyn might be uncomfortable with it at his age. “Brooklyn, maybe not. <...> he might find that a little bit strange,” he noted. “But I’m very affectionate with the kids. It’s how I was brought up and Victoria, and it’s how we are with our children.” Concluding his thoughts, Beckham emphasized the importance of love in his family life. While some may see his parenting style as unconventional, Beckham stands by the idea that such displays of affection are simply a wholesome expression of love.

What experts think about kissing kids on their lips.

The practice of parents kissing their children on the lips has stirred controversy among experts, sparking heated debates about its implications. Charlotte Reznick, a licensed child educational psychologist and former UCLA associate clinical professor, weighed in on the trend popularized by celebrity parents like Jamie Oliver, Gino D’Acampo, and Hilary Duff, raising concerns about the potential messages conveyed to children. Australian clinical psychologist Heather Irvine-Rundle labeled Reznick’s remarks as “an outrageous thing to say to parents,” arguing that such affectionate gestures can be innocent and nurturing rather than problematic. This division among experts highlights the complexity of parenting styles and the varied interpretations of affection in family dynamics.